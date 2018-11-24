medindia
Mindfulness Meditation may Improve Mood

by Colleen Fleiss on  November 24, 2018 at 1:57 PM
A controlled trial of 134 mildly stressed, middle-aged to older adults who were assigned to a six-week mindfulness-meditation training program were found to experience reduced negative affect variability--which refers to subjective distress and includes a range of mood states compared with participants assigned to a waitlist control.
The effects seen in the Stress & Health study were mediated by a reduction in perceived stress.

"In turn, this impartial receptiveness buffers initial threat appraisals, and subsequently, reduces emotional reactivity, potentially leading to greater health," the authors wrote.

Source: Eurekalert

