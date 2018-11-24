A controlled trial of 134 mildly stressed, middle-aged to older adults who were assigned to a six-week mindfulness-meditation training program were found to experience reduced negative affect variability--which refers to subjective distress and includes a range of mood states compared with participants assigned to a waitlist control.

Mindfulness Meditation may Improve Mood

‘The findings support the theory that mindfulness training facilitates a capacity to observe and experience internal reactions to stressors as they arise with acceptance and equanimity.’

The effects seen in the Stress & Health study were mediated by a reduction in perceived stress."In turn, this impartial receptiveness buffers initial threat appraisals, and subsequently, reduces emotional reactivity, potentially leading to greater health," the authors wrote.Source: Eurekalert