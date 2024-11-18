Zero Gravity`s Effect on Obesity-Related Heart Failure

Weight loss has long been known to improve symptoms of heart failure. Now, zero gravity confirms that reducing external pressure can also help!



Role of Gravity in Heart Failure

Why Heart Pressure Decreased in Zero Gravity

Obesity-related heart failure is when the heart struggles to pump or fill the chamber with blood effectively due to increased pressure on it. This condition is called heart failure with preserved ejection fraction ( HFpEF).The. This is aggravated in individuals with obesity, as external pressures like fat, lung and chest wall weight apply additional pressure to the heart.A study published in the journal) explains how zero gravity affects heart functioning in patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and obesity.Two patients with HFpEF, obesity and implanted CardioMems sensors were studied during parabolic flight, a special flight that simulates different gravitational conditions includingDuring zero gravity or weightlessness,by 8 mm Hg for one patient and 9 mm Hg for another patient. On the other, whensuggesting that reduced external pressures can relieve the strain on the heart.Weightlessness in 0G condition results in reduced pulmonary artery diastolic pressure (PADP) indicating that external constraints (chest wall and lung weight, fats) play an important role in increasing the pressure seen in obesity related heart failure.Zero gravity conditions temporarily reduce the pressure which aligns with clinical evidence that weight loss improves symptoms in patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction.The heart chamber must be. In zero gravity, the heart can. Heart becomes more flexible under zero gravity.The heart chamber gets. This expansion helps theThe study involved only two participants but the results matched those of healthy individuals. Previous studies showed that zero gravity lowers the pressure in the veins near the heart and allows the heart to enlarge slightly.Understanding how zero gravity affects heart pressure helps scientists learn more about heart conditions on Earth. It shows that weight loss and reducing the pressure on the heart provides better health outcomes.Source-Medindia