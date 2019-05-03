medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Mental Health News

Your Inability To Suppress Bad Memories Could Be Contributing To PTSD Development

by Rishika Gupta on  March 5, 2019 at 10:43 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Inability to suppress bad memories caused due to the trauma could be contributing to the development of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), finds a new study. The results of this study are published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research.
Your Inability To Suppress Bad Memories Could Be Contributing To PTSD Development
Your Inability To Suppress Bad Memories Could Be Contributing To PTSD Development

PTSD is characterized by intense reliving of the trauma that is repetitive, intrusive and incapacitating. The intrusive nature of these hallmark symptoms suggests that the inability to suppress unwanted memories may be a strong contributor to the behavioral manifestation of PTSD.

Previous work has shown that healthy individuals can actively suppress emotional memories while individuals with PTSD frequently experience unwanted memories of their traumatic experiences, even when making explicit efforts to avoid them. However, little is known regarding the behavioral and neural effects of memory suppression among individuals with PTSD.

Using functional magnetic resonance imaging, the researchers examined memory suppression in three groups: those with PTSD; those who experienced trauma without PTSD and controls with no trauma exposure or PTSD. They found trauma-exposed participants (regardless of PTSD status) were less likely to successfully suppress memory than non-trauma-exposed controls.

"Neuroimaging data revealed that trauma-exposed individuals showed reduced activation in the right middle frontal gyrus, a critical region for memory suppression, during a memory suppression task and were less likely to successfully suppress memory compared to non-trauma exposed individuals.

These results suggest that trauma exposure is associated with neural and behavioral disruptions in memory suppression and point to the possibility that difficulty in active suppression of memories may be just one of several likely factors contributing to the development of PTSD," explained lead author Danielle R. Sullivan, PhD, affiliated with the National Center for PTSD, VA Boston Healthcare System and Boston University School of Medicine.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Recommended Reading

Brain Biomarkers Could Help Recognize Those with Severe PTSD Risk

New study links brain activity related to associative learning with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptom severity.

Predicting the Chances of PTSD Using a New Analytical Model

A new analytical model has been developed by the scientists that can predict the likelihood of developing Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder after a shock or scary event.

PTSD Linked to Increased Complications and Death a Year After Cardiac Arrest: Study

PTSD, which is common following cardiac arrest, was associated with a three-fold increased risk of death from any cause or a major heart event.

Horseback Riding Intervention Improves Mental Health in Veterans With PTSD

The veterans felt 'greater confidence, gratitude and hope, as well as increased patience after undergoing therapeutic horseback riding program.

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), is a mental condition triggered by a traumatic event. PTSD treatment includes pyschotherapy, behavior therapy and medications.

More News on:

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder 

What's New on Medindia

Health Disparities

Gamma Camera

Surprising 8 Health Benefits of Green Smoothies
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive