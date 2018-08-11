medindia
PTSD Linked to Increased Complications and Death a Year After Cardiac Arrest: Study

by Colleen Fleiss on  November 8, 2018 at 10:19 AM Research News
Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) was found to increase cardiac arrest survivors' risk of major cardiovascular events and death up to a year after the initial medical crisis, revealed a preliminary research to be presented in Chicago at the American Heart Association's Resuscitation Science Symposium 2018 - an international conference highlighting the best in cardiovascular resuscitation research.
PTSD, which is common following cardiac arrest, was associated with a three-fold increased risk of death from any cause or a major heart event in a review of 114 patients who had been resuscitated after in-hospital or out-of-hospital cardiac arrest between 2015 and 2017.

During the follow up of more than a year, 10 patients (8.8 percent) died and 29 (25.4 percent) experienced a recurrent major adverse cardiovascular event, such as rehospitalization due to heart attack, severe chest pain, heart failure or an emergency procedure to open clogged arteries or to implant a defibrillator/pacemaker.

Researchers recommend further study to understand the underlying mechanisms.

Source: Eurekalert

