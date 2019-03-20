medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Obesity News

Your Friends Could Influence You to Become Obese: Study

by Iswarya on  March 20, 2019 at 10:27 AM Obesity News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Besides genes and an unhealthy diet, your social circles can influence you to become obese, reports a new study.
Your Friends Could Influence You to Become Obese: Study
Your Friends Could Influence You to Become Obese: Study

The study showed social circles could influence a person to become obese, suggesting the risk of becoming overweight increases if one moves to an area with a high rate of obesity, the Daily Mail reported.

"Social contagion in obesity means if more people around you are obese, then that may increase your chances of becoming obese. Subconsciously, you are affected by what people around you are doing," said Ashlesha Datar at the University of Southern California.

"If you move to a community where a sedentary lifestyle is a norm, you join that. There is this social influence," Datar said.

For the study, the team included 1,314 parents and 1,111 children of US Army personnel at 38 bases.

The chances of becoming overweight or obese for a teenager increased four-six percent rise in every one percent of obesity.

On the other hand, the risk of the parent becoming obese or overweight went up five percent for an increase in every one percent of obesity in the area.

The longer the families lived there, the more likely they put on weight, the report said.

Many variables can cause obesity, and previous research has shown living in certain communities carries a higher risk of obesity than living in other communities.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Recommended Reading

Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap

Obesity is the root cause of problems like diabetes, heart disease, stroke, arthritis and gall bladder disease. A serious look at our strategies is needed to tackle this fast growing epidemic.

Fructose - The Toxic Sugar

Sugar in terms of caloric value is similar to starch, but in terms of metabolic effects, it is far different. It comes with a special payload.

Carbohydrates and Its Role in Obesity

Obesity is a global epidemic with majority of the world's population in developed countries being over weight or obese!

Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity - Vigorous Physical Activity

Being physically very active is the mantra to prevent pediatric obesity rather than concentrating efforts at restricting energy consumption.

What's New on Medindia

Hormonal Headaches

Diet Management in Acidity and GERD

Chew Your Food Well
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive