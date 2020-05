New analysis focused on the prevalence of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) among nurses and factors associated with it. The reported prevalence varied greatly, due to different methods of measuring PTSD or its symptoms. The findings are published in the Journal of Clinical Nursing.



Factors associated with PTSD are related to the workplace (such as exposure and organization support), relationships at work and home, the witnessing of suffering, and coping behaviors, among others.



"Through this article, we want to bring attention to the phenomenon of PTSD within the nursing profession. We hope this article brings greater awareness and insight into what nurses might be experiencing," said corresponding author Michelle Schuster, MSN, RN, CPHON, of Boston Children's Hospital.



‘Better understanding of factors affecting PTSD can provide insights into measures to lower the harmful effects of PTSD and promote nurse wellbeing.’

