by Ramya Rachamanti on  May 6, 2020 at 4:23 PM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Buprenorphine Lowers Prescription Opioid Use
Continuous treatment with buprenorphine significantly downs prescription opioid use and opioid-related events, including overdoses, according to the study published in the journal Health Affairs.

"Buprenorphine is an effective medication for the treatment of opioid addiction, yet until now studies were not designed to establish a minimum duration of treatment for opioid use disorder needed to achieve improved clinical outcomes," said Hillary Samples, PhD, postdoctoral research fellow in the Department of Epidemiology, Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health.

"As a result of limited evidence, health plans and care guidelines set potentially restrictive treatment standards."


The researchers analyzed health insurance claims data to compare patients with continuous buprenorphine treatment to those who discontinued 6-9 months after initiating medication with the goal of extending evidence from clinical trials, which are typically limited to 3 to 6-month periods.

In addition, the National Quality Forum defines 180 days (6 months) as the minimum duration of pharmacotherapy for opioid use disorder treatment, and quality measures are often used by federal and state agencies or health plans to set treatment standards.

Compared to 4,433 adults who discontinued buprenorphine 6-9 months after beginning treatment, individuals with continuous treatment had significantly lower risk of all-cause inpatient (?52%) and emergency department (?26%) services, opioid-related hospital services (?128%), overdose events (?173%), and opioid prescriptions (?120%) as well as a significantly lower rate of prescription opioid use (?124%) in the follow-up period than in the treatment period.

The greatest decreases were found for overdose events, opioid-related inpatient and emergency department services and prescription opioids use. "The pattern of results indicates that longer-term buprenorphine treatment more effectively protects patients from adverse clinical outcomes," said Samples.

"Overall, our findings suggest a need for broader efforts to increase long-term access to care and extend standards and guidelines for minimum treatment duration," noted Samples. "While guidelines can lead to improvements in care and patient outcomes, they can also have unintended consequences, such as forming the basis for managed care practices that limit access to longer-term treatment."



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Buprenorphine Sale Without Prescription Saves Lives: study
In an effort to address the opioid epidemic, increasing access to buprenorphine without a prescription, could prove helpful for treating persons with opioid use disorder.
READ MORE
Cannabis
Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa
READ MORE
Drug Abuse
The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.
READ MORE
Drug Detox
Drug detoxification (or drug detox) is a process that helps drug addicts to give up drugs with less or no withdrawal symptoms.
READ MORE
Painkiller Addiction
Painkiller addiction is the use of prescription painkillers in a way not meant by the prescribing doctor. Find ways to beat prescription painkiller abuse.
READ MORE
Prescription Drug Abuse
Prescription drug abuse is consuming prescription medications in a way different from that as prescribed by the doctor. It is becoming a colossal health problem which can lead to addiction and even death.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

More News on:

CannabisDrug AbuseDrug DetoxPainkiller AddictionPrescription Drug Abuse