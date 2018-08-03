medindia
Women's Special: Warm Shower, Exercise Help You Relax During Pregnancy

by Rishika Gupta on  March 8, 2018 at 12:12 PM Women Health News
Hot water showers and ball exercises can help pregnant women relax during childbirth, finds a new study. The findings of this study are published in the International Journal of Nursing Practice.
Women's Special: Warm Shower, Exercise Help You Relax During Pregnancy

The study observed positive effects such as greater tolerance in pregnant women regarding pain, reduction of anxiety and a decrease in the release stress hormones after the warm bath and ball exercises.

The study was a randomized controlled trial conducted with 128 women during childbirth who were admitted for hospital birth in São Paulo, Brazil from June 2013 to February 2014.

"When we evaluated pain and anxiety using a visual analog scale, and also evaluated the salivary release of stress hormones before and after interventions of warm showers and perineal exercises with a ball, we found greater tolerance regarding pain, reduction of anxiety, a decrease in the release stress hormones, and an increase in well-being hormones," said lead author Dr. Angelita José Henrique, of the Federal University of São Paulo.

"Our results indicate that these interventions should be encouraged because they are safe practices, low-cost, and are directly related to comfort, and they should be used as an adjuvant to medications and anesthesia during childbirth." said Dr. Henrique

Source: Eurekalert

