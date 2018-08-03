Women's Special: Warm Shower, Exercise Help You Relax During Pregnancy

Font : A- A+



Hot water showers and ball exercises can help pregnant women relax during childbirth, finds a new study. The findings of this study are published in the International Journal of Nursing Practice.

Women's Special: Warm Shower, Exercise Help You Relax During Pregnancy



The study observed positive effects such as greater tolerance in pregnant women regarding pain, reduction of anxiety and a decrease in the release stress hormones after the



‘Interventions such as ball exercises and hot water showers should be encouraged as they are safe, low-cost, and are directly related to the mental well-being of the mother.’ The study was a randomized controlled trial conducted with 128 women during childbirth who were admitted for hospital birth in São Paulo, Brazil from June 2013 to February 2014.



"When we evaluated pain and anxiety using a visual analog scale, and also evaluated the salivary release of stress hormones before and after interventions of warm showers and



"Our results indicate that these interventions should be encouraged because they are safe practices, low-cost, and are directly related to comfort, and they should be used as an adjuvant to medications and anesthesia during childbirth." said Dr. Henrique



Source: Eurekalert The study observed positive effects such as greater tolerance in pregnant women regarding pain, reduction of anxiety and a decrease in the release stress hormones after the warm bath and ball exercises.The study was a randomized controlled trial conducted with 128 women during childbirth who were admitted for hospital birth in São Paulo, Brazil from June 2013 to February 2014."When we evaluated pain and anxiety using a visual analog scale, and also evaluated the salivary release of stress hormones before and after interventions of warm showers and perineal exercises with a ball , we found greater tolerance regarding pain, reduction of anxiety, a decrease in the release stress hormones, and an increase in well-being hormones," said lead author Dr. Angelita José Henrique, of the Federal University of São Paulo."Our results indicate that these interventions should be encouraged because they are safe practices, low-cost, and are directly related to comfort, and they should be used as an adjuvant to medications and anesthesia during childbirth." said Dr. HenriqueSource: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

You May Also Like

More News on: