Kidney Test at Rs 8 to Mark Women's Day and World Kidney Day

by Anjali Aryamvally on  March 8, 2018 at 12:02 PM Indian Health News
A diagnostic centre in Delhi has promised a kidney screening test for women at Rs 8 to mark Women's Day and World Kidney Day.

This year International Women's Day is coinciding with World Kidney Day.
Kidney Test at Rs 8 to Mark Women's Day and World Kidney Day

To avail the facility, women can walk into the Lifeline Laboratory located at Green Park Extension here anytime between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday, the diagnostic centre said in a statement on Wednesday.

"March 8 marks International Women's Day, a day when we celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievement of women. However, health remains a matter of concern for women as they tend to overlook their health," said Asha Bhatnagar, Co-Founder, Lifeline Laboratory.

"Through this initiative, we want to contribute to the betterment of the health of women. It is our constant endeavour to work towards developing a healthy society. We hope as many women to take the benefit of the offer," Bhatnagar said.

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) affects an estimated 195 million women worldwide and is currently the eighth leading cause of death, with close to 600,000 female deaths each year.

Women with chronic kidney disease face a range of healthcare challenges associated with menstruation, sexual function, bone disease, depression, and pregnancy complications.



Source: IANS

