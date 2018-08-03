Gastroenteritis Catches Hold of Andhra's Guntur District

Six people including three women have died of gastroenteritis in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh over the last three days since Monday, according to official records.

About 50 persons from Anandapet and Sangadigunta colonies in the town are undergoing treatment for



‘Drinking water contamination has led to the spread of gastroenteritis in Guntur town of Andhra Pradesh.’ They all came to the hospital with symptoms of vomiting, frequent motions and fever.



According to officials, the first death was reported on Monday night, while two more died on Tuesday and another three on Wednesday.



District Collector K. Sasidhar has reviewed the situation with medical and health officials and directed the department to keep medicines ready in all hospitals including the GGH.



Drinking water contamination is said to be the reason for the epidemic.



The Collector has formed teams to inspect the water supply pipelines and rectify wherever leakages are found.



Special medical camps are being organised in the two affected colonies.







