Can Single PSA Test Detect Prostate Cancer and Prevent Death?

A new research that invited men to undergo a single prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test showed an increased detection of low-risk prostate cancer but did not have any significant difference in mortality rate after 10 years. The findings of the study are published in JAMA.

Why the Research is Interesting:





Who and When:

419,582 men from 573 primary care practices in the United Kingdom; recruitment started in 2001 and patient follow-up ended in March 2016.



Interventions and Measures:

189,386 men at 271 practices were invited to attend a



How (Study Design):

This was a randomized clinical trial. RCTs allow for the strongest inferences to be made about the true effect of an intervention. However, not all RCT results can be replicated in real-world settings because patient characteristics or other variables may differ from those that were studied in the RCT.



Study Authors:

Richard M. Martin, Ph.D., University of Bristol, England, and coauthors



Study Limitations:

A single PSA screening may fail to reflect a long-term effect of multiple PSA testing rounds; a follow-up of 10 years may be too short to identify the effect of screening.



Study Conclusions:

The findings don't support single PSA testing for population-based screening.







