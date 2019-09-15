medindia

Women Experience More Neck and Jaw Pain Than Men

by Colleen Fleiss on  September 15, 2019 at 9:54 PM Research News
A new study carried out by University of Arkansas researchers has revealed that sex and height appear influence how people flex their neck when viewing handheld devices.
As ownership of electronic handheld devices increases in the United States, new information is needed about how posture may affect the neck and jaw joint when using these devices.

Some evidence shows that using these devices, such as cells phones or tablets, in certain postures may influence both the neck and jaw, eventually causing the development of pain in both.

The study asked participants to hold and use electronic devices in five different postures while an X-ray was taken.

These postures ranged from a neutral position of sitting straight up to a fully reclined position, as if the participant were leaning back in a chair.

Source: Eurekalert

