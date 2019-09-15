Women Experience More Neck and Jaw Pain Than Men

A new study carried out by University of Arkansas researchers has revealed that sex and height appear influence how people flex their neck when viewing handheld devices.

As ownership of electronic handheld devices increases in the United States, new information is needed about how posture may affect the neck and jaw joint when using these devices.



'Women and shorter individuals bend their necks differently than men and taller individuals while handling their handheld electronic devices; this could be related to the higher incidence of neck and jaw pain experienced by women.'





The study asked participants to hold and use electronic devices in five different postures while an X-ray was taken.



These postures ranged from a neutral position of sitting straight up to a fully reclined position, as if the participant were leaning back in a chair.



