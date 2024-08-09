Women Beware! TikTok can Affect Your Body Image



‘Watching too many weight loss videos on TikTok can affect body image and increase the risk of eating disorders in women. #TikTok #BodyImage #eatingdisorders’

Impact of TikTok on Body Image and Mental Health

Do TikTok Videos Lead to Body Dissatisfaction?

Weight Loss Videos on TikTok Linked to Negative Self-Image

Being addicted to TikTok videos makes women feel less satisfied with their bodies, thereby increasing the risk of eating disorders.Since its launch, the short-form video app TikTok has had more than 2 billion downloads. The app’s algorithm curates content on a “For You” page based on a user’s interactions with previous videos, and content which glamorizes disordered eating behavior and extremely thin body image ideals can therefore quickly fill a users’ feed.The results suggest that. Madison Blackburn and Rachel Hogg from Charles Sturt University in Australia present these findings in the open-access journal).To understand how TikTok content might affect women’s body image, Blackburn and Hogg surveyed 273 women between 18-28. They asked how much they used TikTok, and screened them for symptoms of disordered eating, body image, their attitudes toward beauty standards, and risk for- a set of restricted diet and eating patterns focused on ridding oneself of “impure” or “unhealthy” foods or behaviors.The scientists then had half the participants watch a 7-8 minute compilation of disordered eating content from TikTok - including young women starving themselves or providing weight loss tips alongside juice cleanse and workout videos - while the other half of participants viewed neutral content with nature, cooking and animal themes.Both groups reported a decrease in body image satisfaction after watching the videos, but those exposed to pro-anorexia content had the biggest decrease, and showed an increase in internalization of beauty standards., but the findings were not significant. While the study did not address how exposure to pro-anorexia content might affect people over time, the results suggest that weight-loss focused TikTok content might negatively affect viewers’ body image and beauty standards. The researchers recommend that there be better control over pro-anorexia content on TikTok.The authors add: “Our study showed that less than 10 minutes of exposure to implicit and explicit pro-anorexia TikTok content had immediate negative consequences for body image states and internalization of appearance ideals, suggesting psychological harm can occur for young female TikTok users even when explicit pro-anorexia content is not sought out and when TikTok use is of a short duration.”Source-Eurekalert