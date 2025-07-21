Why Tumor-Free Does Not Always Mean Cure in Rectal Cancer

Tumor-free status after treatment may not predict longer survival in rectal cancer, questioning its role in fast-tracking drug approvals.

Pathologic Complete Response and Survival in Rectal Cancer



Did You Know?

Nearly 12,000 rectal cancer patients were analyzed and no link was found between tumor-free status and longer survival.

Tumor-Free Status May Not Predict Long-Term Survival

Shift from Overall Survival to Surrogate Endpoints

Lack of Correlation Between pCR and Survival

Concerns Over Effectiveness and Drug Approval Standards

Local Clearance Vs Broader Impact

Potential Financial Risks for Drug Development

Pathologic Complete Response and Survival in Rectal Cancer - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2836423)