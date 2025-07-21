About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

How AI Tech is Turning Plastic Waste into Pure Potential

by Colleen Fleiss on Jul 21 2025 7:23 AM
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Plastic exposure is linked to serious health risks, including cancer, respiratory issues, fertility problems, and developmental delays.

How AI Tech is Turning Plastic Waste into Pure Potential
Globally, only about 9% of plastic waste is recycled, while nearly 75% ends up in landfills or polluting the environment due to poor waste management. So, how can we make plastic recycling more effective? (1 Trusted Source
Process Systems Engineering Approaches for Sustainable Plastics Management

Go to source)

Top 7 Eco-friendly Substitutes for Plastic Bags
Top 7 Eco-friendly Substitutes for Plastic Bags
Plastic bags are silently killing our planet. Finding eco-friendly substitutes to plastic bags can be the best solution to keep our environment clean and green. So, just say 'No' to plastic bags and grab these 7 eco-friendly bags to get rid of ...
Advertisement

AI and Chemical Solvents: The Future of Plastic Recycling

A recent review by researchers at the University at Buffalo explores cutting-edge solutions driven by process systems engineering. The article highlights emerging methods such as chemical solvents that selectively dissolve plastics and AI-powered automated sorting systems, offering promising pathways to boost recycling efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

Selected as the cover article for the July 9 issue of Industrial & Engineering Chemistry Research, a journal of the American Chemical Society (ACS), the article concludes that solvent-based recycling is both a sustainable and economical option, but that replacing fossil-based plastics with biobased plastics remains a challenge.

“More research and technology development are necessary to attain sustainability in plastics management,” says the study’s corresponding author, Aurora del Carmen Munguía-López, PhD, assistant professor in the Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering, within the UB School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. “We not only need holistic and comprehensive approaches, but to consider the pros and cons of those approaches throughout their entire life cycle.”

The article’s co-authors are postdoctoral researcher Xate Sanchez-Zarco and PhD student Alan Owusu-Boateng.

However, plastics are also a crucial part of modern life, being used in packaging, electronics, buildings and textiles. They have plenty of environmental benefits, too, from reducing food waste to increasing the fuel efficiency of vehicles.

“Eliminating the use of plastics is not currently a viable option,” Munguía-López says.

“We need alternatives to the current unsustainable management of plastics.”

One of the alternatives may be solvent-based recycling, which can recycle complex materials that cannot be recycled by traditional means. Solvents can dissolve high-purity polymers within a plastic waste stream, thereby removing them from unwanted contaminants.


Advertisement
The Hidden Dangers: Long-Term Health Effects of Microplastics in the Body
The Hidden Dangers: Long-Term Health Effects of Microplastics in the Body
Microplastics in the body can cause chronic inflammation, oxidative stress, immune suppression, and increase risks of cancer, reproductive issues, and more.

Solvent Recycling Leads for Multi-Layer Plastic Packaging

The article highlights a recent University of Wisconsin-Madison-led study, co-authored by Munguía-López, that found that solvent-based recycling was the most economical option for recycling complex, multilayer plastic film used in coffee grounds packaging.

While solvent-based recycling has relatively low greenhouse gas emissions, variations in the process can significantly increase emissions. Solvent-based recycling should use a cooling method to reform the dissolved polymers from the solution, various studies have shown, as opposed to a heating method that generates more emissions.

“Either way, solvent-based recycling does produce higher emissions than traditional recycling, so the best approach is likely combining both solvent-based and traditional recycling," Munguía-López says.


WEF 2025: 25 Nations Unite Against Plastic Pollution & Climate Change
WEF 2025: 25 Nations Unite Against Plastic Pollution & Climate Change
At WEF 2025, 25 nations come together to tackle plastic pollution and climate change with collaborative solutions.

AI and Machine Learning Revolutionize Plastic Sorting and Management

The article also summarized research about the role of AI and machine learning in plastics management. One sorting model developed by University of Wisconsin-Madison researchers called PlasticNet achieved a classification accuracy of over 87% and even 100% on some specific plastics. Other teams have used AI to better study recycling technologies, developing natural language processing models to extract relevant data from the literature.

“AI models will also be needed to address demands at the supply chain level, like improving transportation planning, coordinating stakeholders, and evaluating different policy scenarios,” Munguía-López says.

The feasibility of biobased plastics, which are made from agricultural crops like sugar cane and corn and could be disposed of through composting, is less clear.

While biobased plastics have lower emissions, they also require lots of water and land and directly compete with the food supply. Implementing biobased plastics would also require more composting facilities and equipping the public with ways to separate them from traditional plastics.

“We can’t validate biobased plastics until we consider the impact of their entire life cycle, from raw materials extraction and production to disposal and sorting,” Munguía-López says. “Future work in plastics management should include systems-level analyses to address this multiscale and multidimension problem.”

Reference:
  1. Process Systems Engineering Approaches for Sustainable Plastics Management - (https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acs.iecr.5c00658)

Source-Eurekalert
Quiz on Pollution
Quiz on Pollution
Pollution not only has an adverse effect on the earth, it also affects all living beings. Test your knowledge regarding the health effects of pollution by taking this quiz. ...

Latest Environmental Health
View All

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional