AI Depicts Emotional Hardships of Young Chronic Patients

Disrupted care during the COVID-19 pandemic had intensified sadness and fear in children with long-term comorbidities.
According to a new study, children with several long-term health conditions experience serious emotional stress, even as they struggle with physical limitations of their ailments (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Comorbidities and emotions - unpacking the sentiments of pediatric patients with multiple long-term conditions through social media feedback: A large language model-driven study
Go to source). Research from the University of Plymouth used AI language models to look at what nearly 400 young patients with medical conditions and their caregivers were expressing on social media. The main aim is to understand, how the COVID-19 pandemic affected their emotions and mental well-being related to their care.
The Silent Distress: Sadness and Fear Emerge from Digital VoicesUsing anonymous data sourced from the Care Opinion platform they found that of the narratives analyzed, almost 94% of the comments posted were classed as negative and less than 6% were positive. More than six out of ten negative comments were classed as being associated with sadness, with feelings of fear (at almost one in every six comments) also being prevalent (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Children's social media activity highlights emotional stress of living with long-term health issues
Go to source).
Children with conditions such as cancer, asthma, chronic pain, and mental health conditions showed particularly high emotional distress, highlighting the emotional burden of managing multiple long-term health issues.
How the Pandemic Amplified AgoniesThe COVID-19 pandemic was also shown to exacerbate the negative sentiments, particularly sadness and disgust, with patients expressing frustration with the healthcare system while isolation and disrupted care routines triggered intense emotional responses.
And while just 6% of the comments were classed as positive, the study found that most of them related to effective communication, compassionate care, and successful treatment outcomes.
The Urgent Need for Integrated Patient SupportThe researchers say the study highlights the importance of supporting vulnerable young patients managing complex medical conditions, and the need for integrated care approaches to both physical and emotional well-being.
This research was conceived and led by Professor of e-Health Shang-Ming Zhou, and its data analysis was implemented by MSc Data Science and Business Analytics student Temidayo (Israel) Oluwalade with support from Dr. Hossein Ahmadi in Plymouth’s Centre for Health Technology, Dr. Richard Sharpe with Cornwall Council, and Professor Lin Huo with Guangxi University.
Professor Zhou, a recognised expert in the use of AI to analyse health data, said: “To our knowledge, this is the first study of its kind to analyse the sentiments and emotions of paediatric patients using social media data. Our findings bring to light the deeply emotional journey patients with multiple long-term health issues go through, fills a critical gap in knowledge for healthcare professionals and agencies. It also highlights the disproportionate emotional burden faced by pediatric patients with multiple health issues and their caregivers during the COVID pandemic, showing the need for targeted interventions to address emotional responses during public health emergencies.”
Israel Oluwalade, who graduated with a Distinction in 2024, added: “As I worked through the dataset, I was particularly struck by how clearly children’s emotional responses aligned with specific comorbidity patterns – for example, fear and sadness were especially dominant among those discussing multiple hospital visits or long-term medication. What also surprised me most was the unexpectedly high frequency of ‘satisfaction’ and ‘amazement’ in posts referencing kind staff or successful treatment episodes. It reminded me how digital expressions can reflect not only distress but also resilience and hope, even among young patients with complex conditions.”
