Why Exercising Once Weekly Is a Game-Changer for Your Health

Unlocking Health Benefits of Exercise/Physical Activity

Physical activity - (https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/physical-activity)

Feeling concerned about the inability to exercise daily? Remember, engaging in physical activity even once a week is preferable to remaining inactive, said Dr. Sudhir Kumar, a Hyderabad-based neurologist.The doctor, popularly known as ‘Hyderabaddoctor’ on X.com, said this on the social media platform along with a recent study on the benefits of people doing physical activity only on weekends -- known as weekend warriors.“Too busy to exercise on a regular basis? Exercise only on weekends to derive similar mortality benefits,” he wrote on X. The study, published in the journalfollowed more than 150,000 adults for about two decades.“The results suggest thatsaid the researchers of the study from Universidad de los Andes, Colombia.“Exercise as often as you can: exercising even once a week is better than not exercising. Ensure that the exercise session is of 30-60 minute duration,” said the doctor, from Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad.The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends “at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity throughout the week”. ( ) In an earlier post, the doctor vouched for a “combination of aerobic exercises and strength training”.“It may be better to combine aerobic exercises (on 2-3 days a week), and strength training (on 2-3 days a week) (with one rest day per week), for optimum benefits,” the neurologist said.Source-IANS