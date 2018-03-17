medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Senior Health News

Why Do People With Dementia Approach Doctors Only After It's Too Late?

by Rishika Gupta on  March 17, 2018 at 1:18 PM Senior Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Patients with dementia generally do not consult physicians just after the onset of the disease; they tend to live with it before seeking diagnosis and treatment, finds a new study. The findings of this study are going to be discussed in 33rd European Association of Urology conference.
Why Do People With Dementia Approach Doctors Only After It's Too Late?
Why Do People With Dementia Approach Doctors Only After It's Too Late?

The study also suggests that home-based, patient-centered care may improve early screening and detection of dementia.

Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia and may contribute to 60-70 percent of cases.

Researchers retrospectively reviewed 110 randomly-chosen initial evaluations from the Spectrum Health Medical Group Neurocognitive Clinic from the period 2008-2015. They found that 78.9 percent of the patients evaluated already had moderate or severe dementia at the time of diagnosis.

"The findings indicate that people are living with dementia for significant periods of time before seeking diagnosis and treatment," said Timothy Thoits, MD, lead author, and neurology division chief, Spectrum Health Medical Group. "The earlier the diagnosis, the earlier treatment can begin and the earlier the benefit to the patient and his or her family and caregivers."

The Spectrum Health research showed no link between cohabitation and earlier diagnosis of the disease. Previous research on the relationship between cohabitation and dementia severity at the time of diagnosis is controversial, with some research showing earlier diagnoses for patients who live alone, and another study showing earlier diagnoses for patients who live with a son or daughter than for patients living alone or with a spouse.

Thoits and his team of researchers reviewed the initial diagnostic patient evaluations, which included a neurological examination, Montreal Cognitive Assessment and a battery of neuropsychological testing. They determined dementia stage and severity by correlating it with the number of lifestyle changes recommended at the time of diagnosis-a novel study method that has not previously been used.

These lifestyle changes include medication assistance, financial assistance, driving restrictions and institutional care. At the time of diagnosis, providers had recommended lifestyle changes in 75.8 percent of patients with dementia.

The study concludes that "an increase in home-based, patient-centered medical care, regardless of the patient's living status, may be one way to improve recognition of cognitive deficits and increase the frequency of important and necessary early cognitive evaluations."

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines home-based care as "any form of assistance provided to a sick person referred to as the patient directly in the home by family, friends, and members of the local community, cooperating with the advice and support from the trained health workers."

According to the WHO:

  • Dementia is a syndrome in which there is deterioration in memory, thinking, behavior and the ability to perform everyday activities.
  • Although dementia mainly affects older people, it is not a normal part of aging.
  • Worldwide, around 50 million people have dementia, and there are nearly 10 million new cases every year.
  • Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia and may contribute to 60-70 percent of cases.
  • Dementia is one of the major causes of disability and dependency among older people worldwide. It has a physical, psychological, social and economic impact, not only on people with dementia but also on their careers, families, and society at large.


Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Related Links

Fitness Keeps Dementia Away in Middle Aged Women

Fitness Keeps Dementia Away in Middle Aged Women

High physical fitness among middle aged women decreases their chances of developing dementia by up to 90 per cent.

Novel Biomarkers can Identify Future High Dementia Risks

Novel Biomarkers can Identify Future High Dementia Risks

New biomarkers that identify the future high dementia risk patients can initiate the treatment process earlier, finds a study.

Dementia Linked to Early Hospital Readmission

Dementia Linked to Early Hospital Readmission

Older adults with dementia do poorly during hospital stays compared to older adults without dementia. Dementia ups risk of 30-day readmission to the hospital after discharge.

Communication Therapy Helps Couples Dealing With Dementia

Communication Therapy Helps Couples Dealing With Dementia

Creative couples' intervention significantly helps people with Alzheimer's communicate. Communication intervention helps family caregivers and spouses.

Alzheimers Disease

Alzheimers Disease

Alzheimer''s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the person increasingly dependent on others.

Dementia

Dementia

Dementia has become a very big concern as we have an aging population across the world. Dementia is also terrifying to us because of its disturbing symptoms and limited treatment options.

Vascular Dementia

Vascular Dementia

Vascular dementia is the second most common form of dementia. Though it has no cure, you can still learn to manage its symptoms and lead a joyful life.

More News on:

Alzheimers Disease Dementia Vascular Dementia 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Health Facts on Abortion

Health Facts on Abortion

Unintended pregnancies are very common these days, and so one in about four pregnant women go for ...

 Dizziness and Vertigo: Know the Difference

Dizziness and Vertigo: Know the Difference

Dizziness is a feeling of being faint or unsteady whereas Vertigo is a feeling that you or your ...

 Adult Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Adult Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Adult attention-deficit hyperactive disorder (ADHD) is a mental health condition in adults seen as ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...