medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Women Health News

Fitness Keeps Dementia Away in Middle Aged Women

by Anjali Aryamvally on  March 16, 2018 at 12:30 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Middle aged women with high physical fitness are nearly 90 per cent less likely to develop dementia, compared to women who were moderately fit, according to a study.
Fitness Keeps Dementia Away in Middle Aged Women
Fitness Keeps Dementia Away in Middle Aged Women

When the highly fit women did develop dementia, they developed the disease an average of 11 years later than those women who were moderately fit, or at age 90 instead of age 79.

"These findings are exciting because it's possible that improving people's cardiovascular fitness in middle age could delay or even prevent them from developing dementia," said Helena Horder from the University of Gothenburg in Sweden.

For the study, published in the journal Neurology, 191 women with an average age of 50 took a bicycle exercise test until they were exhausted to measure their peak cardiovascular capacity.

The women were tested for dementia six times.

The results showed five per cent of the highly fit women developed dementia, compared to 25 per cent of moderately fit women and 32 per cent of the women with low fitness.

The highly fit women were 88 per cent less likely to develop dementia than the moderately fit women.

Among the women who had to stop the exercise test due to problems, 45 per cent developed dementia decades later.

"This indicates that negative cardiovascular processes may be happening in midlife that could increase the risk of dementia much later in life," Horder said.

"More research is needed to see if improved fitness could have a positive effect on the risk of dementia and also to look at when during a lifetime a high fitness level is most important." he said.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Related Links

E-Health can Help Prevent Heart Disease and Dementia in Elderly

E-Health can Help Prevent Heart Disease and Dementia in Elderly

Development of an innovative e-Health intervention for senior citizens can help improve their lifestyle and prevent heart disease and cognitive decline.

Novel Biomarkers can Identify Future High Dementia Risks

Novel Biomarkers can Identify Future High Dementia Risks

New biomarkers that identify the future high dementia risk patients can initiate the treatment process earlier, finds a study.

Dementia Linked to Early Hospital Readmission

Dementia Linked to Early Hospital Readmission

Older adults with dementia do poorly during hospital stays compared to older adults without dementia. Dementia ups risk of 30-day readmission to the hospital after discharge.

Communication Therapy Helps Couples Dealing With Dementia

Communication Therapy Helps Couples Dealing With Dementia

Creative couples' intervention significantly helps people with Alzheimer's communicate. Communication intervention helps family caregivers and spouses.

Alzheimers Disease

Alzheimers Disease

Alzheimer''s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the person increasingly dependent on others.

Body Types and Befitting Workouts

Body Types and Befitting Workouts

Workout and diet which is well suited for a pear shaped body.

Exercise

Exercise

It is important for us to understand the power of daily exercise. Only then can we motivate ourselves to inculcate the habit of exercise on a daily basis.

Exercise and Fitness

Exercise and Fitness

Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy – that way, you’ll last longer at it and get better results.

Exercise To Gain Weight

Exercise To Gain Weight

Are you underweight and want to know how to gain weight? Exercise or workouts can help you gain weight by increasing muscle mass. Read on to learn some exercises and tips to gain weight.

Fitness through Density Training Program

Fitness through Density Training Program

Density Training is an effective weight training workout which helps to quickly build muscle and lose fat mass.

Introduction To Physiotherapy

Introduction To Physiotherapy

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Physiotherapy

Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!

Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!

Simple and practically possible lifestyle changes can make a huge difference in improving our health status without actually putting much effort.

Types of Physiotherapy

Types of Physiotherapy

Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about types of the Physiotherapy

Walking As An Exercise

Walking As An Exercise

People walk for many reasons ranging from pleasure to mental relaxation, finding solitude or for exercise.

You May Also Like

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

More News on:

Alzheimers Disease Introduction To Physiotherapy Types of Physiotherapy Exercise and Fitness Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal! Body Types and Befitting Workouts Exercise To Gain Weight Fitness Through Density Training Program Walking As An Exercise Exercise 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Adult Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Adult Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Adult attention-deficit hyperactive disorder (ADHD) is a mental health condition in adults seen as ...

 Drowsy Driving

Drowsy Driving

Drowsy driving means operating a motor vehicle when a person is unable to remain alert due to lack ...

 Cranial Electrotherapy Stimulation

Cranial Electrotherapy Stimulation

Cranial electrotherapy stimulation (CES) involves cranial stimulation with pulsed, low-intensity ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...