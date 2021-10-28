About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
WHO Seeks More Clarification on Emergency Use of Covaxin

by Hannah Joy on October 28, 2021 at 4:04 PM
World Health Organization (WHO) seeks additional data to decide on the Emergency Use Listing (EUL) of Covaxin.

The Technical Advisory Group of WHO has sought additional clarification from vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech to decide on granting EUL approval to Covaxin, said a source.

The WHO's Technical Advisory Group in a meeting on Tuesday agreed upon to conduct the final risk assessment after receiving additional data from manufacturer.

Hyderabad based Bharat Biotech is expected to submit the data by this weekend.

The Technical Advisory Group may meet for the final risk-benefit assessment on November 3.
The company also submitted additional info at WHO's request on September 27.

The Technical Advisory Group for Emergency Use Listing (TAG-EUL) provides recommendations to WHO on whether a Covid 19 vaccine can be listed for emergency use under the EUL procedure.



Source: IANS
