WHO Seeks More Clarification on Emergency Use of Covaxin

Hyderabad based Bharat Biotech is expected to submit the data by this weekend.The Technical Advisory Group may meet for the final risk-benefit assessment on November 3.The company also submitted additional info at WHO's request on September 27.The Technical Advisory Group for Emergency Use Listing (TAG-EUL) provides recommendations to WHO on whether a Covid 19 vaccine can be listed for emergency use under the EUL procedure.Source: IANS