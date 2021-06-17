Newborn Calf Serum is Used Only for Preparing Covaxin

Vero cells are washed with water and chemicals, also known as buffer, several times to make it free from the newborn calf serum. "Thereafter, these vero cells are infected with corona virus for viral growth,' it said."The vero cells are completely destroyed in the process of viral growth. Thereafter this grown virus is also killed (inactivated) and purified.This killed virus is then used to make the final vaccine, and in the final vaccine formulation no calf serum is used. Hence, the final vaccine (COVAXIN) does not contain newborn calf serum at all and the calf serum is not an ingredient of the final vaccine product," the ministry said.Source: Medindia