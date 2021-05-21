White Fungus, More Deadlier Than Black Fungus, Hits India

Doctors say that if symptoms similar to coronavirus infection appear in HRCT then it's important to examine the mucus culture to detect white fungus.Dr Singh said that white fungal infection attacks people with weak immunity like black fungus. Diabetes patients or those taking steroids for a long time are most likely to get infected with White Fungus.The risk of catching the disease is highest for those with frail immunity, suffering from pre-existing medical issues, including diabetes, and/or using steroids. Those put on high oxygen support are also at risk.The infection may be risky for pregnant women and children, as per reports. Hence, proper emphasis should be laid on sanitization and cleaning of supplies, environment, since molds can be directly inhaled by a suspected patient.Source: Medindia