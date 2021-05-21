by Dr Jayashree on  May 21, 2021 at 12:40 AM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

The ‘Black Fungus’ Hurting COVID-19 Patients
Mucormycosis (black fungus) is a rare fungal infection suddenly surging in COVID-19 patients, especially those who are diabetic and under steroid treatment at a mortality rate of 50-85 percent.

It is caused by an exposure to mould called Mucormycetes, present in soil, plants or decaying organic matter via inhalation of Conidia; ingestion and traumatic inoculation.

Considering Mucormycosis to be an opportunistic infection, it affects people with an impaired immune system due to use of corticosteroids leading to impaired immune function; other immunocompromising conditions, like cancer or transplants and in damaged tissue after trauma or surgery.


Generally, Covid Associated Mucormycosis presents with symptoms of pain and redness around eyes and/or nose; fever; headache; coughing; Shortness of breath; bloody vomits and altered mental status.

In patients with severe COVID, the lungs are damaged and the immune system is suppressed so these fungi grow in airways or sinuses and invade other body tissues like eyes, brain and skin.

In the COVID infected population comprising mostly diabetic combined with steroid treatment damaging the tissue and blood vessels in an unhygienic way of delivering oxygen presents more chance for fungus exposure.

In this case, the diagnosis and intervention as early as possible is important. This includes control of blood sugar, urgent removal of dead tissue, and antifungal drug treatment.

Controlling these fungal infections will require increased awareness, better tests to diagnose them early, a focus on controlling diabetes and using corticosteroids wisely, access to timely surgery and antifungal treatment, and more research into prevention.



Source: Medindia

