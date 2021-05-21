The ‘Black Fungus’ Hurting COVID-19 Patients

‘Costly mistakes in COVID-19 treatment can lead to Mucormycosis or Black fungus.’

Generally, Covid Associated Mucormycosis presents with symptoms of pain and redness around eyes and/or nose; fever; headache; coughing; Shortness of breath; bloody vomits and altered mental status.In patients with severe COVID, the lungs are damaged and the immune system is suppressed so these fungi grow in airways or sinuses and invade other body tissues like eyes, brain and skin.In the COVID infected population comprising mostly diabetic combined with steroid treatment damaging the tissue and blood vessels in an unhygienic way of delivering oxygen presents more chance for fungus exposure.In this case, the diagnosis and intervention as early as possible is important. This includes control of blood sugar, urgent removal of dead tissue, and antifungal drug treatment.Controlling these fungal infections will require increased awareness, better tests to diagnose them early, a focus on controlling diabetes and using corticosteroids wisely, access to timely surgery and antifungal treatment, and more research into prevention.Source: Medindia