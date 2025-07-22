When the Air You Breathe Shapes Your Gut Health

Breathing in farm dust may harm gut health, posing risks for those in animal agriculture. Study highlights the urgent need for better protective measures.
A University of California, Riverside, study has found that inhaling agricultural dust may pose significant risks to gut health for workers in animal agriculture. The study, led by Declan McCole, a professor of biomedical sciences in the UCR School of Medicine, builds on previous findings that dust from hog farms causes airway inflammation (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Every breath you take: Impacts of environmental dust exposure on intestinal barrier function-from the gut-lung axis to COVID-19
Inhaled Dust Linked to Gut Microbiome ChangesThe researchers now report in the Journal of Applied Toxicology that inhaling this dust also alters the gut microbiome and impairs intestinal function, including increased “leaky gut” or intestinal permeability. Leaky gut is associated with a range of chronic diseases, including inflammatory bowel disease, celiac disease, and type 1 diabetes.
‘Did You Know?“Exposure to swine farm dust, which contains high levels of bacteria and endotoxins, caused both airway inflammation and increased passage of gut bacterial products into the bloodstream in our mouse models,” said Meli’sa Crawford, a former postdoctoral researcher in McCole’s lab and the paper’s first author. “But what’s especially striking is the impact we observed on the gut microbiome and metabolism.”
Low levels of key compounds—riboflavin, nicotinic acid, inosine & leucine—in the gut can disrupt energy metabolism, immunity and gut health.
The researchers exposed mice intranasally to hog dust extract for three weeks. The mice showed a significant drop in beneficial bacterial species, including Akkermansia muciniphila, Clostridium sp. ASF356, and Lachnospiraceae bacterium.
The research team also found decreased levels of critical compounds in the gut of the mice, such as riboflavin, nicotinic acid, inosine, and leucine — key players in energy metabolism, immune regulation, and gut barrier maintenance.
“While most research has focused on the respiratory effects of farm dust, our findings clearly show that inhaled pollutants can have systemic consequences,” McCole said. “This research underscores the importance of considering the gut–lung axis when assessing the health risks of bioaerosol exposure in agriculture.”
The study builds on growing evidence that pollution from concentrated animal feeding operations can impact multiple organ systems.
