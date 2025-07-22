How a Tiny Hub in Brain Stem Could Shape PTSD and Alzheimer`s

Brain imaging data shows active locus coeruleus separates memories, influences the hippocampus for memory creation.

Scientists unravel how a tiny region of the brain helps us form distinct memories, opening new avenues for PTSD, Alzheimer's research

#Chronic_stress can weaken the #Locus_coeruleus's ability to separate memories, potentially reducing sensitivity to change. Yet, it opens new avenues for treating #memoryrelateddisorders. #ptsd #alzheimers #brainhealth #neuroscience’