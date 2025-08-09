What If You Could Predict Kidney Transplant Rejection Early?

Early dd-cfDNA monitoring can flag kidney transplant rejection risk years before symptoms appear.

What’s dd-cfDNA?



AS Normal group - 1.4% graft loss

AS RCV group - 3.0% graft loss

AS High group - 7.7% graft loss

Higher dd-cfDNA, Higher Graft Loss Risk

Donor organ cells shed DNA fragments into the recipient's bloodstream upon injury or immune attack. Kidney transplants in particular allow detection through both. Elevated urinary dd-cfDNA indicates ongoing graft injury or rejection. Of the 1258 patients analyzed, 944 (about 75%) completed the study. Along the three-year course, dd-cfDNA levels measured during routine surveillance testing revealed that patients in the high-risk group and those in the rising concern value (RCV) group were mostly females. Risk of graft loss was significantly higher among patients with dd-cfDNA elevations. The cumulative graft loss for the three-year follow-up showed the RCV group (hazard ratio 3.411) was more than three times higher over three years than someone with normal dd-cfDNA. In the high group (hazard ratio 8.166), chances were more than eight times higher. The hazard ratios were given in comparison with the normal group, and no significant differences in non-COVID mortality were observed among the three groups. Integrating dd-cfDNA surveillance into post-transplant care could revolutionize management, enabling clinicians to intervene at an earlier stage, customize follow-up, and even lead to a lower dependence on biopsies.