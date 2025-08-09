India Pioneers Animal Stem Cell Research With New Biobank

India opens first animal stem cell biobank to drive regenerative medicine, advanced therapies, and livestock health research.



A National Milestone in Animal Biotechnology

Stem cell culture units

3D bioprinter

Bacterial culture lab

Cryostorage facilities

Autoclave rooms

Advanced air handling systems

Uninterrupted power backup

Five Veterinary Innovations Launched

PM Modi’s Futuristic Vision & the BioE3 Policy

Impact on Agriculture & Rural Prosperity

Acknowledgment to NIAB Leadership

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences, and MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh inaugurated India’s first-of-its-kind State-of-the-Artand Laboratory at the National Institute of Animal Biotechnology (NIAB), Hyderabad. ( )The Minister also laid the foundation stone for a new hostel block and Type-IV quarters, approved by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) at a total cost of ₹19.98 crore, to cater to the residential needs of research scholars, faculty, and staff. The new infrastructure is expected to foster a vibrant academic and innovation ecosystem within the institute.The newly inaugurated Animal Stem Cell Biobank, spanning 9,300 sq ft and built at a cost of ₹1.85 crore, will serve as aThe facility is equipped with:This initiative, supported by the National Biopharma Mission (NBM) of DBT–BIRAC, will expandDuring the event, Dr. Jitendra Singh unveiled five breakthrough veterinary diagnostic tools aimed at strengthening India’s animal health management framework and promoting the ‘One Health’ approach:Rapid Detection of Brucellosis – A field-deployable, DIVA-capable diagnostic kit for early and accurate detection of Brucella species.Mastitis Detection Technology – A cost-effective on-site assay for subclinical and clinical mastitis in dairy cattle.Antimicrobial Sensitivity Testing Device – A portable device providing results within two hours to encourage judicious antibiotic use.Toxoplasmosis Detection Kit – A sensitive and specific diagnostic tool for Toxoplasma gondii infections in animals.Japanese Encephalitis Detection Kit – An indigenous rapid strip enabling large-scale surveillance in both animals and humans.The Minister emphasized that these innovations will boost agriculture-linked GDP, enhance livestock productivity, and drive an “Evergreen Revolution” in animal husbandry.Dr. Singh lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foresight in enabling the rollout of the Biotechnology BioE3 policy, positioning India as an early global initiator in this critical sector.“We are entering a new era where the economy will move from manufacturing-based growth to regenerative and genetic processes,” the Minister said. “With enabling policies like BioE3 and the ₹1 lakh crore RDI fund under the Anusandhan National Research Foundation, India is poised to be a global biotechnology leader.”He also highlighted DBT’s unique integration of plant, animal, and human sciences, as well as its collaborations with the Department of Space in emerging fields like space medicine and space physiology.Reaffirming the government’s commitment to farmer welfare, Dr. Singh stressed thatHe noted that every rupee spent on agricultural research yields a return of ₹13 and urged industry collaboration from the outset to ensure real-world impact.“Awareness about diseases such as brucellosis, mastitis, and toxoplasmosis remains low among farmers. Early detection not only saves animal lives but also increases farm incomes,” he remarked.The Minister also interacted with farmers, encouraging them to adopt modern diagnostic tools and disease prevention measures.Commending NIAB Director Dr. Taru Sharma, Dr. Singh said:“We had such facilities for human stem cells, but hardly any for animal cells. Establishing this biobank is a historic achievement, and the best of NIAB—and Indian biotechnology—is yet to come.”With this landmark initiative, India takes a decisive step toward advancing animal biotechnology research, improving livestock health, and strengthening the country’s bioeconomy.Source-Medindia