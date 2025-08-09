About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
A Major Step Toward a Strep A Vaccine That Could Save 500,000 Lives

by Colleen Fleiss on Aug 9 2025 7:42 PM

Breakthrough research reveals how children develop immunity to Strep A, paving the way for a life-saving global vaccine.

Scientists have made a landmark discovery in the fight against Streptococcus pyogenes (Strep A), a bacterial infection that claims around 500,000 lives globally each year. For the first time, researchers have identified specific antibodies that may protect children from Strep A, offering crucial insights for the development of a long-awaited vaccine. ()
The collaborative study—led by the University of Sheffield and the MRC Unit The Gambia at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine—tracked children in The Gambia and revealed how natural immunity develops in early life.

The Hidden Dangers of Strep A

Strep A is often associated with mild conditions such as sore throats and skin infections, but it can also lead to life-threatening illnesses including sepsis, pneumonia, and rheumatic heart disease.

In low and middle-income countries, repeated infections are a major cause of heart damage and early death. Even in wealthier nations, the risk remains significant: a deadly 2022 outbreak in the UK and Europe claimed hundreds of lives, including many children.

The research team discovered that while babies are born with some maternal antibodies against Strep A, this protection fades quickly. Young children, however, rapidly develop immune responses to various parts of the bacteria after repeated exposure—particularly during the first few years of life.

This critical window for immunity development is a major breakthrough for vaccine strategies, highlighting when a vaccine could be most effective.

“Historically we have not understood how people develop natural immunity to Strep A,” said Dr. Alex Keeley, Wellcome Clinical PhD Fellow at the MRC Unit The Gambia and the University of Sheffield’s Florey Institute of Infection. “Now, for the first time in humans, we’ve observed how antibodies—similar to those induced by vaccination—may be preventing infections. This represents a significant step towards a safe and effective vaccine that could save hundreds of thousands of lives worldwide.”

The study, published in Nature Medicine, was conducted with field teams in The Gambia, where the burden of Strep A is especially severe. Fatouamta Camara, a Gambian scientist who played a central role in the study, explained: “In The Gambia, Strep A’s impact is devastating—not just in illness, but in how it disrupts families and communities. A vaccine would be a powerful tool to protect our people and give children the opportunity to thrive.”

The project began as a partnership between the Florey Institute of Infection and the GSK Vaccine Institute for Global Health (GVGH), enabling Dr. Keeley to train in immunoassays—laboratory techniques used to measure antibodies. He went on to train a team of scientists in The Gambia, building local capacity alongside groundbreaking research.

Professor Thushan de Silva, Co-Director of the Florey Institute of Infection and Principal Investigator at the MRC Unit The Gambia, emphasized the value of such partnerships:

“This study shows the impact of cross-institutional collaboration in global health research. The Wellcome Trust’s support for Clinical PhD programmes is vital for training the next generation of scientists in internationally connected environments.”

Hope for a Future Without Strep A Deaths

By pinpointing the antibodies that develop naturally in young children, scientists now have a clear target for vaccine development. The next steps will involve testing potential vaccines in trials around the world to determine if they can safely mimic this natural immunity.

If successful, a Strep A vaccine could prevent hundreds of thousands of deaths each year, particularly in countries where the disease’s impact is most severe.

“Now that we understand how immunity develops, we’re in a stronger position than ever to create a vaccine,” Dr. Keeley said. “The goal is simple—stop Strep A from taking lives that could be saved.”

Reference:
  1. Early-life serological profiles and the development of natural protective humoral immunity to Streptococcus pyogenes in a high-burden setting - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-025-03868-4)
Source-Medindia


