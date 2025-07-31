About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
What Does No Nut November Really Do to You?

by Dr. Leena M on Jul 31 2025 5:32 PM

A viral challenge says more about mindset than actual health benefits.

Every year, thousands of people participate in "No Nut November," thinking it will improve their willpower, testosterone levels, or mental focus. But just how much of this belief is based on real evidence? A recent study explores the thoughts and behaviors of those involved in this online trend and finds something surprising — it may be more connected to personality traits than actual physical performance. The findings are both intriguing and human-centered, offering a thoughtful perspective before deciding to take on the next popular challenge(1 Trusted Source
No Nut November, temporary abstinence, and sexual wellbeing: a study of the short-term abstinence-based internet trend

Go to source).

Advertisement

The Personality Behind the Pledge

People who participate in No Nut November (NNN) are not always motivated by a desire for better health — they might already have a more open and flexible approach to sexuality. These individuals tended to score higher on measures of sexual flexibility, indicating they are more open to exploring new ideas or behaviors. It seems the challenge did not change them; instead, they were already more inclined to embrace such trends.


Advertisement

No Pleasure Gained, No Harm Done

The findings indicated that there was no significant change in sexual pleasure, desire, or function after a month of not engaging in sexual activity. Both those who participated and those who did not had comparable experiences overall. This challenges the widespread belief that abstinence can enhance self-control or boost sexual health, at least in the short term.


Teens and Trends: A Quiet Concern

More than half of the participants began engaging in NNN activities before they turned 18, highlighting how deeply these online challenges are affecting younger audiences. Although it may appear to be just harmless entertainment, trends focused on abstinence during key periods of sexual development could have quiet but significant psychological impacts that require more careful examination.


Not NoFap, Not Forever

It is important to distinguish NNN from extreme groups such as NoFap, which advocate for long-term or even lifelong abstinence. Unlike these groups, NNN is a short-term social experiment, not a moral campaign. However, the online attention surrounding NNN can cause confusion among participants, blending pop culture with science that is not fully understood.

Reference:
  1. No Nut November, temporary abstinence, and sexual wellbeing: a study of the short-term abstinence-based internet trend - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40719785/ )


Source-The Journal Of Sexual Medicine

