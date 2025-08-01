About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

From Yogurt Waste Comes This Healing Paste

by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran on Aug 1 2025 9:52 AM

Yogurt byproduct turns into a healing gel in a breakthrough Columbia study.

From Yogurt Waste Comes This Healing Paste
Groundbreaking research has discovered a remarkable repair gel in yogurt, a dairy byproduct. Dairy waste, which is often discarded into dustbins, can be put to useful use through this research at Columbia Engineering.
Under the direction of Dr. Xuan (Sharon) Huang, Assistant Professor of Biomedical Engineering, the research team has come up with a low-cost, environmentally friendly, scalable technology, to utilize the dairy waste to create a biocompatible hydrogel that has the potential to restore tissue and assist in its healing (1 Trusted Source
Columbia Engineering Researchers Turn Dairy Byproduct Into Tissue Repair Gel

Go to source).

Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine
Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine
This new field is an amalgamation of biology, medicine and engineering, and is believed to have mind -boggling implications if fully potentialized.

EVs: Nature’s Nano Couriers

Extracellular vesicles (EVs) are tiny, bubble-like particles naturally released by cells. They carry important biological materials like proteins, lipids, and genetic information (such as RNA) from one cell to another.

Their essential roles include:
  • Repair of tissues
  • Immune response
  • Cell growth
  • Progression of diseases including cancer
Through this research, the Correa research team is explicitly producing a unique hydrogel in which extracellular vesicles (EVs) of yogurt serve a dual purpose: to deliver therapeutic information and to provide the gel structure through cross-linkage done using biocompatible polymers.

This novel use of milk EVs also addressed the typical yield issue and allowed the hydrogel to not only mimic healthy tissue but also induce cell healing without the need to add any other chemicals. Instead of discarding the dairy waste, the engineers saw potential in its proteins and lactose levels, which could be used as biological building blocks.

New Materials Can Help Drive Wound Healing by Harnessing Natural Healing Methods
New Materials Can Help Drive Wound Healing by Harnessing Natural Healing Methods
Traction force-activated payloads (TrAPs) could revolutionize the way injuries are treated. It can speed up the wound healing process by harnessing natural healing methods.

What Makes This Gel Special?

  • Adheres well to wounds
  • Promotes cellular regeneration
  • Gradually biodegrades without toxicity
  • Is customizable in stiffness and shape, depending on the tissue being treated
    • In laboratory tests, the hydrogel showed promising results in skin cell cultures and animal models, where it enhanced tissue regeneration and reduced scarring.

    Such a clever utilization of dairy by-products is not merely a scientific oddity, but it is a testament to the power that environmental consciousness can drive such an innovative discovery. By transforming waste into wellness, Columbia Engineering has shown that sustainability and healing can go hand in hand—one yogurt cup at a time.

    Advertisement
    Smart Bandages Improve Healing of Chronic Wounds
    Smart Bandages Improve Healing of Chronic Wounds
    Smart bandages that are designed to check how well a wound is healing and to deliver drugs appropriately could change the approach to treatment of chronic wounds
    Science That Sticks, Sustainability That Heals!

    Reference:
    1. Columbia Engineering Researchers Turn Dairy Byproduct Into Tissue Repair Gel - (https://www.engineering.columbia.edu/about/news/columbia-engineering-researchers-turn-dairy-byproduct-tissue-repair-gel)

    Source-Columbia University School of Engineering and Applied Science
    Gel Patch Improves Wound Healing and Reduces Scarring
    Gel Patch Improves Wound Healing and Reduces Scarring
    A gel patch has been developed to speed up the healing of wounds and reduce scarring. This patch can benefit patients following surgery to reduce scar formation.

    Recommended Readings
    Latest Research News
    View All

    Home

    Consult

    e-Book

    Articles

    News

    Calculators

    Drugs

    Directories

    Education

    Consumer

    Professional