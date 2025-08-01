From Yogurt Waste Comes This Healing Paste

Yogurt byproduct turns into a healing gel in a breakthrough Columbia study.
Groundbreaking research has discovered a remarkable repair gel in yogurt, a dairy byproduct. Dairy waste, which is often discarded into dustbins, can be put to useful use through this research at Columbia Engineering. Under the direction of Dr. Xuan (Sharon) Huang, Assistant Professor of Biomedical Engineering, the research team has come up with a low-cost, environmentally friendly, scalable technology, to utilize the dairy waste to create a biocompatible hydrogel that has the potential to restore tissue and assist in its healing (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Columbia Engineering Researchers Turn Dairy Byproduct Into Tissue Repair Gel
Go to source).
EVs: Nature’s Nano CouriersExtracellular vesicles (EVs) are tiny, bubble-like particles naturally released by cells. They carry important biological materials like proteins, lipids, and genetic information (such as RNA) from one cell to another.
Their essential roles include:
- Repair of tissues
- Immune response
- Cell growth
- Progression of diseases including cancer
This novel use of milk EVs also addressed the typical yield issue and allowed the hydrogel to not only mimic healthy tissue but also induce cell healing without the need to add any other chemicals. Instead of discarding the dairy waste, the engineers saw potential in its proteins and lactose levels, which could be used as biological building blocks.
What Makes This Gel Special?
Such a clever utilization of dairy by-products is not merely a scientific oddity, but it is a testament to the power that environmental consciousness can drive such an innovative discovery. By transforming waste into wellness, Columbia Engineering has shown that sustainability and healing can go hand in hand—one yogurt cup at a time.
Reference:
Source-Columbia University School of Engineering and Applied Science