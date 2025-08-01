From Yogurt Waste Comes This Healing Paste

Yogurt byproduct turns into a healing gel in a breakthrough Columbia study. Under the direction of Dr. Xuan (Sharon) Huang, Assistant Professor of Biomedical Engineering, the research team has come up with a low-cost, environmentally friendly, scalable technology, to utilize the dairy waste to create a biocompatible hydrogel that has the potential to restore tissue and assist in its healing ( ✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Columbia Engineering Researchers Turn Dairy Byproduct Into Tissue Repair Gel



Go to source Trusted Source



Did You Know?

From discarded dairy to healing gel-science finds purpose in waste! #sustainability #medindia’

From discarded dairy to healing gel-science finds purpose in waste! #sustainability #medindia’ EVs: Nature’s Nano Couriers Extracellular vesicles (EVs) are tiny, bubble-like particles naturally released by cells. They carry important biological materials like



Their essential roles include: Repair of tissues

Immune response

Cell growth

Progression of diseases including cancer Through this research, the Correa research team is explicitly producing a unique hydrogel in which extracellular vesicles (EVs) of yogurt serve a dual purpose: to deliver therapeutic information and to provide the gel structure through cross-linkage done using biocompatible polymers.



This novel use of milk EVs also addressed the typical yield issue and allowed the hydrogel to not only mimic healthy tissue but also induce cell healing without the need to add any other chemicals. Instead of discarding the dairy waste, the engineers saw potential in its proteins and lactose levels, which could be used as biological building blocks.



What Makes This Gel Special? Adheres well to wounds Promotes cellular regeneration Gradually biodegrades without toxicity Is customizable in stiffness and shape, depending on the tissue being treated In laboratory tests, the hydrogel showed promising results in skin cell cultures and animal models, where it enhanced tissue regeneration and reduced scarring.



Such a clever utilization of dairy by-products is not merely a scientific oddity, but it is a testament to the power that environmental consciousness can drive such an innovative discovery. By transforming waste into wellness, Columbia Engineering has shown that sustainability and healing can go hand in hand—one yogurt cup at a time.



Advertisement Science That Sticks, Sustainability That Heals!

Reference: Columbia Engineering Researchers Turn Dairy Byproduct Into Tissue Repair Gel - (https://www.engineering.columbia.edu/about/news/columbia-engineering-researchers-turn-dairy-byproduct-tissue-repair-gel)

Source-Columbia University School of Engineering and Applied Science Groundbreaking research has discovered a remarkable repair gel in yogurt , a dairy byproduct. Dairy waste, which is often discarded into dustbins, can be put to useful use through this research at Columbia Engineering.Under the direction of, Assistant Professor of Biomedical Engineering, the research team has come up with a, to utilize the dairy waste to create a biocompatible hydrogel that has the potential to restore tissue and assist in its healing ().are tiny, bubble-like particles naturally released by cells. They carry important biological materials like proteins , lipids, and genetic information (such as RNA) from one cell to another.Their essential roles include:Through this research, the Correa research team is explicitly producing a unique hydrogel in which extracellular vesicles (EVs) of yogurt serve a dual purpose: to deliver therapeutic information and to provide the gel structure through cross-linkage done using biocompatible polymers.This novel use of milk EVs also addressed the typical yield issue and allowed the hydrogel to not only mimic healthy tissue but also induce cell healing without the need to add any other chemicals. Instead of discarding the dairy waste, the engineers saw potential in its proteins and lactose levels, which could be used as biological building blocks.In laboratory tests, the hydrogel showed promising results inand, where it enhanced tissue regeneration and reduced scarring.Such a clever utilization of dairy by-products is not merely a scientific oddity, but it is a testament to the power that environmental consciousness can drive such an innovative discovery. By transforming waste into wellness, Columbia Engineering has shown that sustainability and healing can go hand in hand—one yogurt cup at a time.Source-Columbia University School of Engineering and Applied Science