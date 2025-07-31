Could COVID Bring Back Cancer That Was Gone?

Common viral infections may silently trigger breast cancer relapse by activating dormant cells in the lungs.
Many people view respiratory infections such as the flu or COVID-19 as temporary illnesses. However, for individuals who have battled breast cancer, these common viruses might pose a more serious risk. Recent research shows that these infections can reactivate dormant cancer cells, causing them to multiply and spread in the lungs. This connection between viruses and cancer spread alters our understanding of long-term cancer risks and emphasizes the need to remain cautious, even several years after treatment has ended(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Respiratory viral infection promotes the awakening and outgrowth of dormant metastatic breast cancer cells in lungs
Go to source).
‘Did You Know?
Even after getting better, a common virus can quietly wake up cancer—bringing it back when you least expect it. #medindia #breastcancer #covid19 #metastasis #lungs’
Even after getting better, a common virus can quietly wake up cancer—bringing it back when you least expect it. #medindia #breastcancer #covid19 #metastasis #lungs’
Advertisement
Sleeper Cells in the Lungs- Cancer's Secret ComebackAfter recovering from breast cancer, some patients may still have cancer cells that remain inactive in their lungs. These cells can stay dormant for many years. However, infections such as COVID-19 or the flu can act like a sudden breeze, causing these hidden cells to become active again. This reactivation can lead to quick cancer growth and the development of new tumors. The process can happen within a short time, making it a subtle yet fast-moving danger.
Advertisement
The Role of IL-6: Fuel for the FireWhat causes this unexpected reactivation? A major factor is interleukin-6 (IL-6), a protein in the immune system that is released during an infection. IL-6 seems to activate dormant cells, causing harmless particles to develop into dangerous cancer cells. Using existing immunotherapies to target IL-6 may provide hope in preventing this unwanted return of the disease.
Real-World Data, Real-World RiskReal-world data from large human studies has shown the serious risks involved. Breast cancer survivors who contracted COVID-19 faced a significantly increased chance of developing lung metastases and dying from cancer-related causes. Even when considering those who died from COVID-19 itself, these survivors were almost twice as likely to die from cancer compared to those who did not get the virus. The group most at risk were individuals who had been in remission for years and were previously considered to be free of cancer.
New Strategies for a Safer TomorrowThis study is not intended to cause fear but to support survivors and healthcare professionals. By taking straightforward measures such as vaccination, preventing infections, and conducting early monitoring, significant life-saving benefits can be achieved. Through a deeper understanding of how viruses affect cancer, the focus is on creating treatments that guard against this silent threat—providing those in remission with a renewed sense of security.
Reference:
- Respiratory viral infection promotes the awakening and outgrowth of dormant metastatic breast cancer cells in lungs - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38645169/ )
Source-University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus