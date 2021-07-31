by Hannah Joy on  July 31, 2021 at 5:34 PM Diet & Nutrition News
What are the Benefits of Basil?
Basil has various health benefits and is well-known for its immunity-enhancing properties. Include basil in your diet to improve your overall health.

Basil scientifically called Ocimum basilicum, and also known as great basil, is a culinary herb from the Lamiaceae (mints) family. A common aromatic herb, it is usually used to add flavor to a variety of recipes.

Basil seeds or basil essential oil are proven to help prevent a wide range of health conditions, which makes it one of the most essential medical herbs known today.


Basil has vitamin A, C, E, K and Omega 3 components including cooling components too. It also contains minerals like Copper, Calcium, Manganese, Phosphorus, Zinc, and Potassium.

An ancient Ayurvedic herb, basil has various proven benefits including being anti-inflammatory, ant-oxidant, immune-booster, pain-reducer, and blood vessel-protector.

This herb also contains cooling components thus making it really helpful for summers. It detoxifies the body and maintains one's body temperature pace. Adding to the benefits Basil contains antioxidant-rich volatile essential oils, which are considered hydrophobic, meaning they don't dissolve in water and are light and small enough to travel through the air and the pores within our skin. Basil's volatile essential oil is something that gives the herb its distinct smell and taste, but basil contains some great healing properties.

In the long history of Ayurveda, basil seeds were also called tukmaria seeds. These seeds may support one's gut health, may complete one's fiber quota, reduce blood sugar, help in weight loss, and also reduce cholesterol.

There are more than 60 varieties of basil, with sweet basil being one of the most widely used.

The herb has rounded leaves that are often pointed. It is a bright green plant, although some varieties have hints of purple or red in their leaves, basil makes a colorful and flavorful addition to many different dishes.

It has been observed that many of the cooks use basil to thicken their dessert instead of using any artificial/ unhealthy powder to do so. Sometimes people are not able to differentiate between Chia seeds and basil seeds, to make it clear basil seeds are different in nature they are larger and a bit duller in their color.

These herbs are used in various recipes as a cooling component in desserts, drinks and fruit juices for refreshment, also beating the summer heat.

For better digestion, weight loss and immune system, I suggest this simple recipe which can be easily made at home:
  • Take 2 tsp of Basil seeds (sabja) + Add in 1/2 litre of water +10 mint leaves crushed
  • 1/2 tsp cinnamon powder + A little bit of sendha salt (pink Himalayan salt)
  • Or to make a sweeter version one can add organic honey
  • Mix it well and drink it
This recipe will help to flush out toxins from our body making it feel light and healthy.

(Dr Smita Naram, Co-Founder, Ayushakti, on Ayurveda and Summers. This article is website exclusive and cannot be reproduced without the permission of IANSlife.)



Source: IANS

