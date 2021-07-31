by Colleen Fleiss on  July 31, 2021 at 3:48 PM Environmental Health
Lockdown Reduces Ocean Noise
COVID-19 lockdown had slowed down the global shipping and reduced ocean noise, revealed sources. As New Zealand's first Covid-19 lockdown began on March 26, 2020, the country's busiest coastal waterway, the Hauraki Gulf, became devoid of almost all non-essential vessels and noise levels plunged, the Xinhua news agency reported.

"That first lockdown really did give us an unprecedented opportunity to measure or quantify the effects of human activity on marine life," said University of Auckland marine scientist Associate Professor Craig Radford. "So we decided to take a look at the response of our marine organisms in this new, relatively calm world."

Noise pollution is known to effect marine life which uses sound to communicate a variety of life-critical behaviours such as predator alarms or mate selection. Rising underwater sound has become a significant concern to marine scientists who have evidence of lethal and sub-lethal effects on marine life.


In this study, acoustic data were collected between February 2020 and May 2020 using seafloor mounted acoustic recording stations at five sites in the Hauraki Gulf. Recorders captured two minutes of sound every 10 minutes which equated to six samples per hour or 144 samples a day. The samples were then split into pre-lockdown and during lockdown.

Two species commonly found in the Gulf were the focus of this study, bottlenose dolphins and bigeyes fish. Both maintain social groups via acoustic communication and have well-documented acoustic source levels and hearing thresholds enabling scientists to accurately calculate their communication range.

Communication range is the maximum distance from a vocalising animal at which a second animal of the same species can detect sound. Scientists liken it to what happens at a human cocktail party: the more people in the room, the more difficult it is to hear a nearby companion and vice-versa.

Without small boats, the gulf became much quieter at all five acoustic monitoring sites, particularly at frequencies below 1 kHz. Median sound pressure levels were down by 8 decibels and 10 decibels on the first day and vessel noise levels dropped by almost half, before dropping even further - to 8 per cent of normal levels.

"There is a growing body of evidence that shows vessel noise is highly invasive and audible to nearly all marine mammals and fishes," Associate Professor Radford said. "And the sheer number of recreational vessels in normal times is not offset by the fact they are often only present for short periods of time."

"Research into noise generated by smaller boats has been somewhat neglected because of the larger scale noise generated by ships but key data from this study provides strong evidence that small vessels, where there are enough of them, directly influence sound levels and are definitely having an impact."

The research is published in Global Change Biology and was done in collaboration with Dr Matthew Pine from Canada's University of Victoria.

Source: IANS

