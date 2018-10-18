Preoperative weight loss interventions were not linked to reductions in morbidity or mortality during and after surgery, found new study published in British Journal of Surgery.



"Our work highlights the importance of breaking the stigma associated with obese patients in healthcare.

Weight Loss Interventions Before Bariatric Surgery

‘Modest weight loss may not provide enough health benefits to reduce risks during and after surgery in patients with clinically significant obesity.’

Lifestyle changes leading to weight loss have not shown a benefit in reducing the postoperative outcomes in these patients," said lead author Dr. Marius Roman, of the University of Leicester, in the UK."We would like to thank the British Heart Foundation for supporting this work."Source: Eurekalert