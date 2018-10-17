medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Weight Loss

Weight Loss Surgery Reduces Heart Attacks, Strokes in Obese People With Diabetes

by Colleen Fleiss on  October 17, 2018 at 8:22 AM Weight Loss
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

People who were severely obese and had diabetes had 40 percent fewer heart attacks and strokes -- and 67 percent fewer deaths -- within 5 years after weight-loss surgery versus usual care, found new study published in JAMA.
Weight Loss Surgery Reduces Heart Attacks, Strokes in Obese People With Diabetes
Weight Loss Surgery Reduces Heart Attacks, Strokes in Obese People With Diabetes

During the same period, those who had surgery were also more than one-third less likely to develop heart disease -- and two-thirds less likely to die from any cause. This research was done at four systems in the Health Care Systems Research Network: Kaiser Permanente in Washington, Northern California and Southern California, and HealthPartners Institute in Minnesota.

The findings matter because about 30 million -- more than 9 percent of adult Americans -- have type 2 diabetes, according to the American Diabetes Association. With time, the disease tends to worsen, raising the risks of diseases of the large blood vessels (heart attack, stroke and heart disease) and of death. Around 1 in 3 people with type 2 diabetes have a body mass index (BMI) of at least 35 kg/m2, and according to National Institutes of Health guidelines, the disease plus that degree of obesity makes them eligible for bariatric surgery. Bariatric surgery includes different operations that help people lose weight by making changes to their digestive system. "For most people with diabetes and severe obesity, lifestyle changes and medication may not be successful at significantly lowering those risks," said internist and corresponding author David Arterburn, MD, MPH, a senior investigator at Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute.

Members of the same research team had shown that diabetes goes into long-term remission (for an average of 7 years) for about half of people who undergo gastric bypass, one of the most common bariatric procedures. Last month in the Annals of Internal Medicine, these researchers also reported that people with diabetes who undergo bariatric surgery have half the risk of small-blood-vessel diseases of the feet, hands, kidneys and eyes within the first 5 years after surgery, compared to usual medical care for diabetes. The new study included 5,054 Kaiser Permanente and 247 HealthPartners patients with diabetes and severe obesity (a body mass index, or BMI, of at least 35 kg/m2) who received bariatric surgery. It also included a matched control group of nearly 15,000 patients who had similar characteristics but received usual medical care for their weight and diabetes instead of bariatric surgery.

"Our study's large size gives it the statistical power to examine important health outcomes," said senior author Stephen Sidney, MD, director of research clinics at the Kaiser Permanente Division of Research in Northern California. "Another strength is the long follow-up and comprehensive information from our health care systems, which provide integrated care and coverage."

But the study is observational, not a randomized clinical trial, so it cannot definitively prove that bariatric surgery caused the decrease in the rates of heart attack, stroke, heart disease and death.

"Ideally, randomized clinical trials would confirm -- or refute -- our findings," said bariatric surgeon and first author David P. Fisher, MD, who was the inter-regional chair of Kaiser Permanente Bariatric Surgery before his recent retirement. "But such trials are expensive and difficult to conduct, and they probably couldn't be done with enough patients to assess these relatively rare outcomes."

"Our results add to the evidence that should inform conversations between people with diabetes and severe obesity and their health care providers about the potential benefits and risks of weight-loss surgery," Dr. Arterburn said. "We hope this helps them make more informed decisions about their care."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Recommended Reading

Bariatric Surgery - Short Term and Long Term Outcomes

Bariatric Surgery - Short Term and Long Term Outcomes

The benefits of bariatric surgery outweigh its side-effects. With the surgery you can lose 45 to 60% of the original weight and this has benefits on blood sugar, sleep and heart disease.

Quiz on Stroke

Quiz on Stroke

Stroke is the third leading cause of death world over. Besides, it also disables the affected people, making them completely dependent on caregivers for their daily needs. Lifestyle greatly affects the chances of developing a stroke. Thus, the ...

Calculate Your Lifetime Risk of Heart Attack

Calculate Your Lifetime Risk of Heart Attack

Heart Risk Calculator assesses the lifetime risk for a heart attack and helps in making the right lifestyle choices to protect your heart.

Weight Loss Surgery - Sleeve Gastrectomy - Animation

Weight Loss Surgery - Sleeve Gastrectomy - Animation

Slide animation to explain the laparoscopic procedure called 'sleeve gastrectomy', where around 80% of the stomach is removed as a part of weight-loss surgery.

Bulimia Nervosa

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Diabetes

Diabetes

A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.

Diabetic Diet

Diabetic Diet

The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, but low in fat (especially saturated fat) and moderate in calories.

Diabetic Retinopathy

Diabetic Retinopathy

The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.

Diet Pills

Diet Pills

Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is that they achieve their objective of losing weight. Medical reviews are against the use of diet pills.

Mediterranean Diet

Mediterranean Diet

Mediterranean diet has long been considered one of the healthiest diets on the planet. This diet plan discourages the use of saturated fats and hydrogenated oils while cooking meals.

Obesity

Obesity

Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.

The Cabbage Diet

The Cabbage Diet

The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.

Zone Diet

Zone Diet

The Zone Diet is a weight loss program with a ‘40:30:30’ plan for carbohydrates, fats and proteins respectively.

More News on:

Diabetic Retinopathy Diet Pills Obesity The Cabbage Diet Diabetes Diabetic Diet Zone Diet Mediterranean Diet Diabetes - Essentials Bulimia Nervosa 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Oxidative Stress / Free Radicals Cell Injury

Oxidative Stress / Free Radicals Cell Injury

Oxidative stress is a form of injury to body tissues due to increase in free radicals. If the ...

 Graviola, Natural Cancer Killer

Graviola, Natural Cancer Killer

Graviola's health benefits range from curing headaches to fighting cancer. Read on to know more ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Gene Therapy

Test Your Knowledge on Gene Therapy

Gene therapy is a specialized procedure where genetic material is introduced into the cells of a ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive