by Iswarya on  September 4, 2020 at 9:31 AM Obesity News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Weight Gainers Often Underestimate Their True Body Size
Obese people often suffer from body image distortion, as they tend to underestimate their own body size, reports a new study. The findings of the study are presented at The European and International Congress on Obesity.

The study also found that while the accuracy of body image perception appeared to improve over the years in people who maintained a stable weight (weight change less than 10% after 1-year follow-up), the degree of body image distortion (the difference between perceived and actual body size) remained in weight gainers (with a 10% or higher weight gain).

Empowering Better Health

In the study, researchers examined whether there is a difference in body image perception between weight gainers and weight maintainers in 2,015 patients with obesity (71% females, average age 49 years, average BMI 40.3 kg/m²) from the SOS study who received conventional non-surgical weight management over ten years.


Participants were asked to identify their own body figure at the start of the study and 3,4, 6, 8, and 10 years later using the Stunkard Scale, which consists of silhouette drawings ranging from 1 being the leanest silhouette to 9 the largest silhouette. Body perception index (BPI) was calculated by dividing estimated body size (body mass index (BMI) based on an adjusted Stunkard Scale) by actual BMI.

Results showed that body image distortion was present in weight gainers as well as in weight maintainers, with both groups underestimating their body size. However, compared to maintainers, weight gainers significantly underestimated their body size at 3, 4, 8, and 10 years of follow-up (represented by BPI values of less than 1; table 1). At three years, weight gainers underestimated their actual body size by on average 7.5 BMI units (around 21 kg), compared to 6 BMI points (around 17 kg) by maintainers.

Body image perception was found to improve over the years in weight maintainers but not in gainers. After ten years, weight gainers underestimated body size by on average 8 BMI units (approximately 23 kg) and maintainers by 5 BMI units (approximately 15kg).

"Our results indicate that body image distortion may be associated with the regulation of body weight," concludes co-author Dr. Magdalena Taube from the University of Gothenburg, Sweden.

The authors acknowledge that the findings show associations, so no conclusions can be drawn about cause and effect. They point to several limitations, including that figure rating scales may not be large enough to represent people with severe obesity; and that body image perception is a continuous variable, while figure rating scales are limited to a number of figures.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap
Obesity is the root cause of problems like diabetes, heart disease, stroke, arthritis and gall bladder disease. A serious look at our strategies is needed to tackle this fast growing epidemic.
READ MORE
Carbohydrates and Its Role in Obesity
Obesity is a global epidemic with majority of the world's population in developed countries being over weight or obese!
READ MORE
Childhood Obesity
Childhood obesity is one of the most serious health challenges in the developing countries and needs to be understood and tackled effectively.
READ MORE
Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical Activity
Being physically very active is the mantra to prevent pediatric obesity rather than concentrating efforts at restricting energy consumption.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

More News on:

Height and Weight-KidsHealthy Living