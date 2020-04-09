Weight Gainers Often Underestimate Their True Body Size

‘Underestimating body size may be linked to lower body dissatisfaction resulting in reduced motivation to lose weight. ’

Participants were asked to identify their own body figure at the start of the study and 3,4, 6, 8, and 10 years later using the Stunkard Scale, which consists of silhouette drawings ranging from 1 being the leanest silhouette to 9 the largest silhouette. Body perception index (BPI) was calculated by dividing estimated body size (body mass index (BMI) based on an adjusted Stunkard Scale) by actual BMI.Results showed that body image distortion was present in weight gainers as well as in weight maintainers, with both groups underestimating their body size. However, compared to maintainers, weight gainers significantly underestimated their body size at 3, 4, 8, and 10 years of follow-up (represented by BPI values of less than 1; table 1). At three years, weight gainers underestimated their actual body size by on average 7.5 BMI units (around 21 kg), compared to 6 BMI points (around 17 kg) by maintainers.Body image perception was found to improve over the years in weight maintainers but not in gainers. After ten years, weight gainers underestimated body size by on average 8 BMI units (approximately 23 kg) and maintainers by 5 BMI units (approximately 15kg)."Our results indicate that body image distortion may be associated with the regulation of body weight," concludes co-author Dr. Magdalena Taube from the University of Gothenburg, Sweden.The authors acknowledge that the findings show associations, so no conclusions can be drawn about cause and effect. They point to several limitations, including that figure rating scales may not be large enough to represent people with severe obesity; and that body image perception is a continuous variable, while figure rating scales are limited to a number of figures.Source: Eurekalert