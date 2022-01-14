About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Wear Your Face Masks to Look Attractive

by Karishma Abhishek on January 14, 2022 at 11:57 PM
Font : A-A+

Wear Your Face Masks to Look Attractive

Wearers of medical masks are rated as most attractive as per a study at Cardiff University, published in the journal Cognitive Research: Principles and Implications.

Two words have prompted furious debate during the COVID-19 pandemic. The discussion just isn't going away - and now Cardiff University experts have discovered a surprising new reason to mask up.

Advertisement


They have published new research which suggests protective face masks make wearers look more attractive.

The study measured how different types of face masks changed the attractiveness of 40 male faces.

They discovered the type of covering matters - blue medical masks were found to increase facial attractiveness more than other types of masks.
Advertisement

Dr. Michael Lewis, a reader from Cardiff University's school of psychology and an expert in the psychology of faces, said: "Research carried out before the pandemic found medical face masks reduce attractiveness - so we wanted to test whether this had changed since face coverings became ubiquitous and understand whether the type of mask had any effect.

"Our study suggests faces are considered most attractive when covered by medical face masks. This may be because we're used to healthcare workers wearing blue masks and now we associate these with people in caring or medical professions. At a time when we feel vulnerable, we may find the wearing of medical masks reassuring and so feel more positive towards the wearer.

"We also found faces are considered significantly more attractive when covered by cloth masks than when not covered. Some of this effect may be a result of being able to hide undesirable features in the lower part of the face - but this effect was present for both less attractive and more attractive people."

In the study, 43 female participants rated the attractiveness of images of male faces without a mask; wearing a cloth mask; a blue medical face mask, and holding a plain black book covering the area a face mask would hide, on a scale of one to 10.

The research was conducted in February 2021, seven months after face masks became mandatory in the UK.

"The results run counter to the pre-pandemic research* where it was thought masks made people think about disease and the person should be avoided," said Dr. Lewis.

"The current research shows the pandemic has changed our psychology in how we perceive the wearers of masks. When we see someone wearing a mask we no longer think 'that person has a disease, I need to stay away'.

"This relates to evolutionary psychology and why we select the partners we do. Disease and evidence of disease can play a big role in mate selection - previously any cues to disease would be a big turn off. Now we can observe a shift in our psychology such that face masks are no longer acting as a contamination cue."

Further work is being conducted with female and male participants to see if the results are true for both genders.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Pregnancy-Related Complications Worsen With COVID-19
New Drug Combination to Treat COVID-19 >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
FODMAP Diet: A Beginner's Guide
FODMAP Diet: A Beginner's Guide
Smallpox
Smallpox
Children Above 5 Years of Age in USA Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccination
Children Above 5 Years of Age in USA Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccination
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Nervous Tic Neck Cracking 

Recommended Reading
COVID-19: What are the Most Effective Face-Mask Practices?
COVID-19: What are the Most Effective Face-Mask Practices?
Face mask combinations and modifications that healthcare professionals and the public can implement ...
Can Face Masks Help Reduce Social Distancing?
Can Face Masks Help Reduce Social Distancing?
Face masks can be highly effective in preventing the spread of airborne diseases, such as COVID-19, ...
Wear N95 Or 3-Ply Surgical Mask To Stop Omicron Spread
Wear N95 Or 3-Ply Surgical Mask To Stop Omicron Spread
Mask-wearing is important while Omicron is spreading much faster than previous COVID-19 variants, .....
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...
Nervous Tic
Nervous Tic
Trigeminal Neuralgia or tic douloureux is one of the most painful nervous system disorders that affe...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close