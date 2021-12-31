Wear N95 Or 3-Ply Surgical Mask To Stop Omicron Spread

Advertisement

However, not all masks offer the same protection and while the widely used cloth masks seem like an attractive and cheaper option, they usually don't work well against the virus.Most cloth masks are often made of singe-layer material and do not follow any standard safety procedures. That's why it offers less protection compared to N95 masks.Whereas, N95 respirators can filter up to 95 percent of air droplets and particles. Usually, these masks are worn by health care workers and first responders. Surgical masks on the other hand provide some amount of particle filtration but most of them don't fit well.Apart from choosing the right well-fitting mask, it is also important to wear it properly in a way that it covers the entire nose, mouth, and the area below the chin for maximum protection.One should check the mask for any damage before wearing it and avoid touching the outside of the mask, and any part of the face, when outdoors, at all costs.However, it is essential to keep in mind that a large quantity of inferior quality or untested masks is available in the market. One must avoid purchasing unsealed or unpackaged masks and make sure to check the approval ratings of the mask before buying them.Source: Medindia