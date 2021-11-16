Way You Laugh Shows Your Culture

Advertisement

Voluntary laughter is produced by purposefully modulating vocal output, for instance for a preening boss, reflecting a more deliberate communicative act like conveying polite agreement.Recent research suggests thatFurthermore, emotional expressive styles like laughter systematically differ across cultural groups. These differences are notable to listeners, making perceivers more accurate in recognizing emotions from vocal expressions produced by individuals from their cultural group as compared to others.Researchers from the University of Amsterdam with international colleagues build on this work and examined whether laughter type influences the identification not only of individuals but also of groups.In their study, they employed laughter clips that were spontaneously or voluntarily produced by Dutch and Japanese individuals. Dutch (n = 273) and Japanese (n = 131) participants listened to these decontextualized laughter clips and:Judged whether the laughing person was from their cultural in-group or an out-groupJudged whether they thought the laughter was produced spontaneously or voluntarilyRated the positivity of each laughter clipAnalyzing these data, they found that listeners were able to detect group membership from both spontaneous and voluntary laughter, and equally well.Contrary to prediction, they found no advantage for the notion that participants would be better at identifying group membership from voluntary laughter.These findings add to the growing literature on laughter as a rich vocal signal that can be used by listeners to make a wide range of inferences about others, from their social relationships to their identity.Source: Medindia