New Technology Predicts the Risk of Irregular Heartbeat

Advertisement

Researchers developed the artificial intelligence-based method to predict the risk of atrial fibrillation within the next five years based on results from electrocardiograms (non-invasive tests that record the electrical signals of the heart) in 45,770 patients receiving primary care at MGH.Next, they applied their method to three large data sets from studies including a total of 83,162 individuals.. The method was also highly predictive in subsets of individuals such as those with prior heart failure or stroke."We see a role for electrocardiogram-based artificial intelligence algorithms to assist with the identification of individuals at greatest risk for atrial fibrillation," says senior author Steven A. Lubitz, MD, MPH, a cardiac electrophysiologist at MGH and associate member at the Broad Institute.This method could serve as a form of pre-screening tool for patients who are currently experiencing undetected atrial fibrillation, prompting clinicians to search for atrial fibrillation using longer-term cardiac rhythm monitors, which could lead to stroke prevention measures.These findings also demonstrate the potential power of AI, which involves a specific type called machine learning to advance medicine. Machine learning is also poised to help clinicians and researchers make great strides in enhancing cardiology care.Source: Medindia