About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Health Effects of Drinking Caffeinated Coffee

by Dr Jayashree on November 16, 2021 at 10:18 PM
Font : A-A+

Health Effects of Drinking Caffeinated Coffee

Drinking caffeinated coffee appears to have both beneficial and harmful short-term health effects: increased abnormal heartbeats, increased physical activity, and reduced sleep duration, according to late-breaking research presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2021.

"Coffee is the most commonly consumed beverage in the world, yet its health effects remain uncertain," said study author Gregory Marcus, M.D., M.A.S., associate chief of cardiology for research and endowed professor of atrial fibrillation research at the University of California, San Francisco.

Advertisement


The majority of long-term observational studies have suggested multiple potential benefits of drinking coffee, while this is the first randomized trial to investigate the real-time, physiologic consequences of coffee consumption.

Marcus and colleagues enrolled 100 adult volunteers, and they were assigned to wear continuously recording ECG devices (to track heart rhythm), wrist-worn devices to track physical activity and sleep; and continuous glucose monitors to track blood sugar levels for two weeks.
Advertisement

The participants were an average age of 38 years, 51% were women and 48% were white. Researchers also obtained DNA saliva samples from the participants to assess genetic variants that may affect caffeine metabolism.

Participants were then randomly assigned to either avoid or consume coffee for no more than two consecutive days each for 14 consecutive days.

Coffee and espresso consumption were recorded in real-time via an ECG monitor, and researchers tracked trips to coffee shops with geotracking. In addition, participants completed daily questionnaires to detail how much coffee they had consumed every morning.

The analysis found that coffee consumption was associated with a 54% increase in premature ventricular contractions, a type of abnormal heartbeat originating in the lower heart chambers reported to feel like a skipped heartbeat.

In contrast, drinking more coffee was associated with fewer episodes of supraventricular tachycardia, an abnormally rapid heart rhythm arising from the upper heart chambers.

The other findings were:

Participants who consumed coffee logged more than 1,000 additional steps per day compared to days when they did not drink coffee.

On the day's participants drank coffee, they had 36 fewer minutes of sleep per night according to their Fitbit devices.

Drinking more than one coffee drink more than doubled the number of irregular heartbeats arising from the heart's lower chambers.

Each additional cup of coffee consumed was associated with nearly 600 more steps per day and 18 fewer minutes of sleep per night.

There were no differences in continuously recorded glucose measured when the study participants consumed versus avoided coffee.

These findings were corroborated by analyses of adherence to their randomization assignment and amplified when more versus less coffee was consumed.

Coffee consumption prompted more physical activity has numerous health benefits, such as reduced risks of Type 2 diabetes and several cancers, and is associated with greater longevity.

On the other hand, reduced sleep is associated with a variety of adverse psychiatric, neurologic and cardiovascular outcomes.

More frequent abnormal heartbeats influence the risk of atrial fibrillation, and heart failure. These results highlight the complex relationship between coffee and health.

The study participants with genetic variants associated exhibited more abnormal heartbeats when more caffeinated coffee was consumed because of faster metabolism.

The slower an individual metabolizes caffeine based on their genetics, the more sleep they lost when they drank caffeinated coffee.

Researchers also sought to determine if changes in exercise or sleep influenced coffee's effects on abnormal heart rhythms, and no such association was identified.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Way You Laugh Shows Your Culture
New Promising Approach for Alzheimer’s Disease >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
World COPD Day 2021 -
World COPD Day 2021 - "Healthy Lungs - Never More Important"
World Prematurity Day 2021 - Act Now for Zero Separation
World Prematurity Day 2021 - Act Now for Zero Separation
Health Benefits of Japanese Knotweed
Health Benefits of Japanese Knotweed
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Caffeine and Decaffeination Coffee Alcohol Addiction and Women Coffee, Caffeine and Your Health Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness Seven Surprisingly Healthy Foods Health Insurance - India 

Recommended Reading
Coffee, Caffeine and Your Health
Coffee, Caffeine and Your Health
Caffeine sensitivity decides if coffee is good or bad for you. However drinking coffee preferably .....
Caffeine Overdose
Caffeine Overdose
Caffeine overdose usually occurs due to excessive consumption of caffeinated beverages. Excess ......
Excess Coffee 'Bad' for Brain Health
Excess Coffee 'Bad' for Brain Health
Heavy coffee consumption can be bad for your brain health. However, moderation is the key to keep .....
Black Coffee May Help Reduce Heart Failure Risk
Black Coffee May Help Reduce Heart Failure Risk
Good news to coffee lovers. Drinking caffeinated black coffee everyday is associated with reduced .....
Alcohol Addiction and Women
Alcohol Addiction and Women
Social drinking amongst women has become a fad. Stop it before it finishes you....
Caffeine and Decaffeination
Caffeine and Decaffeination
Caffeine is a psychoactive stimulant alkaloid commonly found in many of the products we consume dail...
Coffee
Coffee
Coffee is a great beverage prepared from the seeds of Coffea plant. Different types of coffee includ...
Health Insurance - India
Health Insurance - India
Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance indust...
Seven Surprisingly Healthy Foods
Seven Surprisingly Healthy Foods
Here are some food items whose health advantage may come as a surprise to you....
Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness
Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness
If you follow a healthy lifestyle and still feel tired, you should rule out all possible medical cau...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close