Want Stronger Legs in Just 5 Minutes a Day?

by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran on Sep 9 2025 2:32 PM

A 3-month Rei-ho-based program boosts knee strength and leg health with simple, 5-minute daily exercises.

Muscle strength gradually deteriorates with age, raising the risk of falls, accidents, and loss of independence. Our lower body strength is very important for many daily tasks like walking and climbing stairs. Although strength training helps counteract muscular weakness, not everyone has the resources—or even the motivation—to regularly lift weights at the gym (1 Trusted Source
Traditional Japanese Samurai Daily Behavior Improves Leg Strength

Go to source).

Traditional Rei-ho Exercises For Stronger Legs

The results of a new study discovered that slow, controlled sit-to-stand and squat motions, rooted in the traditional Japanese practice known as Rei-ho, can really give your knees and legs some strength. Just 4 days a week for 3 months, no special equipment needed; these small daily exercises can help you stay independent, active, and reduce the risk of falls.


Improved Results In Just 3 Months Training

Researchers at Tohoku University tested a 3-month exercise program called Rei-ho-based training (RhT) with 34 healthy adults. Participants were randomly assigned to either the RhT group, which did daily exercises, or a control group that continued normal activities.

Exercises included:
  • Rei-ho squats: feet together, trunk upright, slow 5-second movements.
  • Rei-ho sit-to-stand: slow, controlled movements from a chair.
Only the body weight is used, and movements include knee torque and quadriceps activation. The sessions were 5 minutes/day, 4 days a week.

After three months, the training group increased their knee extension strength by an average of 25.9%, compared with only 2.5% in the control group. Exercises were safe, with only minor, temporary knee discomfort reported. Even with small daily effort, the exercises effectively strengthened the legs!


What Makes It Effective

  • Rei-ho exercises are simple, fast, and safe in enhancing leg strength.
  • Strong legs help maintain independence, mobility, and reduce fall risk.
  • It does not require any special equipment or intense exercises, which makes it suitable for any home or workplace program.
  • Unlike high-load resistance exercises, RhT is low-risk for injury and does not spike blood pressure.
  • The slow, controlled squats likely increase sustained muscle activation, contributing to strength gains.
  • Even with a small training volume (20–22 reps/day), RhT was effective.
For a young person, a fall simply means getting back up, but for an elderly person, it might result in serious injuries or even death. This is why early therapies are so crucial in attempting to counteract the inevitable muscular weakening that all of us experience as we age.

Reference:
  1. Traditional Japanese Samurai Daily Behavior Improves Leg Strength - (https://www.tohoku.ac.jp/en/press/traditional_japanese_samurai_daily_behavior_improves_leg_strength.html)


Source-Tohoku University
