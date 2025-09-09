About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

How Late Meals Affect Mental Health and Longevity

by Manjubashini on Sep 9 2025 10:55 AM

Mistimed meals affect healthy aging and longevity. Late eaters had survival rate of 86.7%, compared to 89.5% for early eaters.

How Late Meals Affect Mental Health and Longevity
A study found that people tend to delay meals as they age. A narrowed eating window may be connected to early death. Postponed meals can elevate health complications related to heart health, mental health, disrupt sleep, and mortality (1 Trusted Source
Meal timing trajectories in older adults and their associations with morbidity, genetic profiles, and mortality

Go to source).
Researchers at Mass General Brigham and their collaborators studied changes to meal timing in older adults, the study was published in Communications Medicine.

Skipping Breakfast May Up Risk of Death from Heart Disease
Skipping Breakfast May Up Risk of Death from Heart Disease
Skipping breakfast can increase the risk of death from heart disease and stroke. However, eating a healthy breakfast regularly can protect your heart health.
“Our research suggests that changes in when older adults eat, especially the timing of breakfast, could serve as an easy-to-monitor marker of their overall health status. Patients and clinicians can possibly use shifts in mealtime routines as an early warning sign to look into underlying physical and mental health issues,” said lead author Hassan Dashti, PhD, RD, a nutrition scientist and circadian biologist at Massachusetts General Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system.

Timed Meals Can Promote Healthy Aging

“Also, encouraging older adults in having consistent meal schedules could become part of broader strategies to promoting healthy aging and longevity.”

Dashti and his colleagues—including senior author Altug Didikoglu, MSc, PhD, of the Izmir Institute of Technology in Turkey—examined key aspects of meal timing that are significant for aging populations to determine whether certain patterns might signal, or even influence, health outcomes later in life.

Why Eating After 9 PM Can Harm Your Health
Why Eating After 9 PM Can Harm Your Health
Does eating dinner late affect your health? Yes! Poor sleep, weight gain and heart risks- discover why early dinners are the way to go!
The research team analyzed data, including blood samples, from 2,945 community-dwelling adults in the UK aged 42–94 years old who were followed for more than 20 years. They found that as older adults age, they tend to eat breakfast and dinner at later times, while also narrowing the overall time window in which they eat each day.

Genetic Traits Influence Meal Timing Preferences

Later breakfast time was consistently associated with having physical and mental health conditions such as depression, fatigue and oral health problems. Difficulty with meal preparation and worse sleep were also linked with later mealtimes.

Advertisement
Intermittent Fasting Calculator
Intermittent Fasting Calculator
Lose weight effectively with our Intermittent Fasting Calculator by easily tracking your fasting and eating windows for better health.
Notably, later breakfast timing was associated with an increased risk of death during follow-up. Individuals genetically predisposed to characteristics associated with being a “night owl” (preferring later sleep and wake times) tended to eat meals at later times.

“Up until now, we had a limited insight into how the timing of meals evolves later in life and how this shift relates to overall health and longevity,” said Dashti. “Our findings help fill that gap by showing that later meal timing, especially delayed breakfast, is tied to both health challenges and increased mortality risk in older adults. These results add new meaning to the saying that 'breakfast is the most important meal of the day,’ especially for older individuals.”

Advertisement
Dashti noted that this has important implications as time-restricted eating and intermittent fasting gain popularity, where the health impacts of shifting meal schedules may differ significantly in aging populations from those in younger adults.

Reference:
  1. Meal timing trajectories in older adults and their associations with morbidity, genetic profiles, and mortality - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s43856-025-01035-x)

Source-Eurekalert

Recommended Readings
Latest General Health News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional