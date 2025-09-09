How Late Meals Affect Mental Health and Longevity

Mistimed meals affect healthy aging and longevity. Late eaters had survival rate of 86.7%, compared to 89.5% for early eaters.
A study found that people tend to delay meals as they age. A narrowed eating window may be connected to early death. Postponed meals can elevate health complications related to heart health, mental health, disrupt sleep, and mortality (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Meal timing trajectories in older adults and their associations with morbidity, genetic profiles, and mortality
Go to source). Researchers at Mass General Brigham and their collaborators studied changes to meal timing in older adults, the study was published in Communications Medicine.
Timed Meals Can Promote Healthy Aging“Also, encouraging older adults in having consistent meal schedules could become part of broader strategies to promoting healthy aging and longevity.”
Dashti and his colleagues—including senior author Altug Didikoglu, MSc, PhD, of the Izmir Institute of Technology in Turkey—examined key aspects of meal timing that are significant for aging populations to determine whether certain patterns might signal, or even influence, health outcomes later in life.
The research team analyzed data, including blood samples, from 2,945 community-dwelling adults in the UK aged 42–94 years old who were followed for more than 20 years. They found that as older adults age, they tend to eat breakfast and dinner at later times, while also narrowing the overall time window in which they eat each day.
Genetic Traits Influence Meal Timing PreferencesLater breakfast time was consistently associated with having physical and mental health conditions such as depression, fatigue and oral health problems. Difficulty with meal preparation and worse sleep were also linked with later mealtimes.
“Up until now, we had a limited insight into how the timing of meals evolves later in life and how this shift relates to overall health and longevity,” said Dashti. “Our findings help fill that gap by showing that later meal timing, especially delayed breakfast, is tied to both health challenges and increased mortality risk in older adults. These results add new meaning to the saying that 'breakfast is the most important meal of the day,’ especially for older individuals.”
