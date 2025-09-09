How Late Meals Affect Mental Health and Longevity

Mistimed meals affect healthy aging and longevity. Late eaters had survival rate of 86.7%, compared to 89.5% for early eaters.

Meal timing trajectories in older adults and their associations with morbidity, genetic profiles, and mortality



In older age, #later_breakfast_timing may indicate future health complications. It is related to genetic traits of late sleepers, #night owls. #mealtiming #nightowl_chronotype #latebreakfast-risks #medindia’

Timed Meals Can Promote Healthy Aging

Genetic Traits Influence Meal Timing Preferences

A study found that people tend to delay meals as they age. A).Researchers at Mass General Brigham and their collaborators studied changes to meal timing in older adults, the study was published in“Our research suggests that changes in when older adults eat, especially the timing of breakfast, could serve as an easy-to-monitor marker of their overall health status. Patients and clinicians can possibly use shifts in mealtime routines as an early warning sign to look into underlying physical and mental health issues,” said lead author Hassan Dashti, PhD, RD, a nutrition scientist and circadian biologist at Massachusetts General Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system.“Also,.”Dashti and his colleagues—including senior author Altug Didikoglu, MSc, PhD, of the Izmir Institute of Technology in Turkey—examined key aspects of meal timing that are significant for aging populations to determine whether certain patterns might signal, or even influence, health outcomes later in life.The research team analyzed data, including blood samples, from 2,945 community-dwelling adults in the UK aged 42–94 years old who were followed for more than 20 years. They found that as older adults age, they tend to eat breakfast and dinner at later times, while also narrowing the overall time window in which they eat each day.. Difficulty with meal preparation and worse sleep were also linked with later mealtimes.Notably, later breakfast timing was associated with an increased risk of death during follow-up. Individuals genetically predisposed to characteristics associated with being a “night owl” (preferring later sleep and wake times) tended to eat meals at later times.“Up until now, we had a limited insight into how the timing of meals evolves later in life and how this shift relates to overall health and longevity,” said Dashti. “Our findings help fill that gap by showing that later meal timing, especially. These results add new meaning to the saying that 'breakfast is the most important meal of the day,’ especially for older individuals.”Dashti noted that this has important implications as time-restricted eating and intermittent fasting gain popularity, where the health impacts of shifting meal schedules may differ significantly in aging populations from those in younger adults.Source-Eurekalert