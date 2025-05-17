Skip the 10,000 Steps-Do This for Stronger Legs, Healthier Heart

Replacing casual long walks with short bursts of intense exercise can improve heart health, blood sugar control, and overall fitness.
Go to source). On the School of Greatness podcast hosted by Lewis Howes, Patrick explained that the step goal, while better than no movement, doesn't always offer significant cardiovascular benefits. “You can walk slowly and still hit ten thousand steps—but it can take up to ninety minutes,” she noted. In contrast, just ten minutes of intense effort—such as sprinting or high-resistance cycling—can offer quicker and more meaningful results for regulating blood sugar and improving cardiovascular health.
Time Efficiency and Cardiovascular ReturnPatrick referenced research indicating that performing ten bodyweight squats every forty-five minutes throughout an eight-hour workday had a stronger impact on glucose levels than a half-hour walk. This points to the power of resistance and muscle engagement in managing blood sugar effectively.
She also emphasized the importance of a high oxygen uptake capacity, explaining that slow walking does little to improve how efficiently the body uses oxygen during physical stress. Individuals with a high oxygen utilization rate have a drastically reduced risk of death—up to 80% lower—than those at the bottom of this fitness marker. Shockingly, having a low oxygen capacity can pose a similar or worse risk of mortality compared to smoking, hypertension, or
Walking's Role in Daily MovementDespite the pushback against ten thousand daily steps, Patrick acknowledged that walking still holds value. It helps break up sedentary behavior, supports light daily movement, and is far better than complete inactivity. However, to achieve long-term health gains, pairing walking with short, powerful workouts may be a more balanced and productive approach.
Not everyone agrees with discarding the step goal. Online responses highlight walking’s mental health perks and connection to nature. One commenter noted, “That hour and a half outside, getting fresh air and sunshine, is priceless for overall well-being.” Another pointed out that walking is foundational—even for athletes—and shouldn't be dismissed as unimportant.
How to Walk For Stronger LegsWhile Patrick questioned walking’s effectiveness for metabolic and cardiovascular health, walking can still build muscle strength—if done correctly. The type, pace, and terrain of walking play a major role in how much the legs benefit. Strolling at a slow pace on flat ground does little to engage the leg muscles deeply. However, brisk walking, uphill movement, or consciously activating muscles during strides can turn regular walks into functional strength training.
Here are some tips to make walking more effective for muscle activation and strength:
- Walk on an Incline or Use Stairs
Opt for uphill routes or include staircases to challenge the legs and increase muscle engagement, especially in the thighs and calves.
- Engage Glutes and Hamstrings Consciously
Slightly squeeze your glutes with each step and occasionally try walking backward on a flat surface to involve the hamstrings and improve balance.
- Targeting Underused Muscles and Stabilizers
Straight-line walking primarily activates the quadriceps and calves, often ignoring stabilizing muscles like the glutes, hamstrings, and ankles. Targeting these muscles can enhance overall mobility, protect the knees, and improve posture.
- Walk with Proper Posture
Keep the spine tall and relaxed, swing the arms naturally, and roll from heel to toe with every step. This alignment supports core engagement and leg efficiency while reducing fatigue.
- Go Barefoot Occasionally
Walking barefoot on safe, natural surfaces like grass or sand stimulates small foot muscles and stabilizers. This enhances balance and strengthens the entire chain from ankles to hips.
- Vary Walking Terrain
Try walking on grass, sand, pebbled paths, or slopes to trigger different muscle groups and improve joint stability. Alternating surfaces just a couple of times per week can enhance coordination and reduce injury risk.
Combining Movement Styles for Maximum ImpactUltimately, neither walking nor vigorous exercise alone is a complete solution. Walking provides a base level of movement and mental well-being, while brief, intense workouts boost heart and metabolic health. Combining both—mindfully and consistently—can create a routine that supports strength, longevity, and vitality without the need for extreme time commitments.
By tuning into walking technique, diversifying terrain, and layering in short bouts of high-effort movement, anyone can build a more resilient body without spending hours at the gym or on their feet.
In conclusion, while walking ten thousand steps daily supports basic movement, it falls short in building cardiovascular strength and muscle engagement unless done with purpose. Short, high-effort exercises paired with intentional walking techniques like posture correction, terrain variation, and glute activation offer a more balanced and effective approach to lasting health.
