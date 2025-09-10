How Botanical Compounds Act as Anti-Cancer Agents

Integrating plant extracts in cancer therapy may help lower drug resistance and treatment toxicity, suppressing tumor proliferation.

Resveratrol and Curcumin Block Signaling Pathways in Cancer Cells

Paclitaxel and Colchicine Inhibit the Activity of Tiny Cell Fibres

Ursolic Acid and Artesunate Reduce Growth of Blood Vessel Lining Cells

Benefits of Integrating Natural Medicines into Cancer Treatments

Phenolic compounds, alkaloids, terpenoids, and oligosaccharides are promising agents that can block the nutrient supply and signaling pathways of tumor cells.

. Phenolic compounds, alkaloids, terpenoids, and oligosaccharides are promising agents that can block the nutrient supply and signaling pathways of tumor cells ().These measures can inhibit tumor blood vessel multiplication and increase the performance of chemotherapy in cancer.The tumor vascular microenvironment plays a pivotal role in cancer development.These abnormal conditions create a conducive environment for tumor invasion and metastasis. As tumors grow, they actively recruit blood vessels by secreting angiogenic factors like VEGF and FGF, resulting in an unorganized vascular network that fails to deliver therapeutic agents efficiently.Natural medicines have emerged as promising agents to normalize tumor vasculature. CertainResveratrol, derived from plants, has shown potential in suppressing endothelial cell (EC) proliferation and reducing the formation of abnormal blood vessels. Similarly, curcumin, known for its anti-inflammatory properties, blocks VEGF and IL-8 signaling pathways, inhibiting tumor angiogenesis and preventing cancer cell migration.Moreover, alkaloids like. Paclitaxel not only inhibits EC proliferation but also enhances apoptosis, thereby reducing vascular density within tumors.Colchicine, through its effect on microtubule stability, suppresses the formation of new blood vessels, limiting nutrient supply to the tumor.Terpenoids such asBy mitigating the expression of pro-angiogenic factors, these compounds contribute to vascular stabilization and improved tumor perfusion.Additionally, crustalIncorporating natural medicines into cancer treatment strategies offers multiple advantages. These agents not only complement conventional therapies but also reduce toxicity by promoting vascular normalization.By stabilizing the tumor blood supply, they enhance the delivery of chemotherapeutic drugs, making treatments more effective. Furthermore, theAs research progresses, the integration of natural medicines with existing oncological practices could significantly improve patient outcomes. By targeting the tumor vascular microenvironment, these therapies not only suppress tumor growth but also inhibit metastasis, offering a comprehensive approach to cancer management.The continued exploration of these compounds holds promise for developing more sustainable and less toxic cancer therapies.Source-Eurekalert