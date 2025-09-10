About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
How Botanical Compounds Act as Anti-Cancer Agents

by Manjubashini on Sep 10 2025 12:30 PM

Integrating plant extracts in cancer therapy may help lower drug resistance and treatment toxicity, suppressing tumor proliferation.

Recent advances in cancer treatment highlight that use of naturally occurring compounds could block tumor vasculature (pathological blood vessels) and slowdown its metastasis. Phenolic compounds, alkaloids, terpenoids, and oligosaccharides are promising agents that can block the nutrient supply and signaling pathways of tumor cells (1 Trusted Source
Natural medicines target tumor vascular microenvironment to inhibit tumor

Go to source).
These measures can inhibit tumor blood vessel multiplication and increase the performance of chemotherapy in cancer.

The tumor vascular microenvironment plays a pivotal role in cancer development. Tumor blood vessels are often irregular, immature, and leaky, which leads to poor blood perfusion, increased interstitial pressure, and hypoxia within the tumor.

These abnormal conditions create a conducive environment for tumor invasion and metastasis. As tumors grow, they actively recruit blood vessels by secreting angiogenic factors like VEGF and FGF, resulting in an unorganized vascular network that fails to deliver therapeutic agents efficiently.


Resveratrol and Curcumin Block Signaling Pathways in Cancer Cells

Natural medicines have emerged as promising agents to normalize tumor vasculature. Certain phenolic compounds such as resveratrol and curcumin demonstrate anti-angiogenic properties by inhibiting VEGF signaling and reducing the production of matrix metalloproteinases (MMPs).

Resveratrol, derived from plants, has shown potential in suppressing endothelial cell (EC) proliferation and reducing the formation of abnormal blood vessels. Similarly, curcumin, known for its anti-inflammatory properties, blocks VEGF and IL-8 signaling pathways, inhibiting tumor angiogenesis and preventing cancer cell migration.


Paclitaxel and Colchicine Inhibit the Activity of Tiny Cell Fibres

Moreover, alkaloids like paclitaxel and colchicine inhibit tumor growth by disrupting microtubule dynamics in endothelial cells, effectively impairing blood vessel formation. Paclitaxel not only inhibits EC proliferation but also enhances apoptosis, thereby reducing vascular density within tumors.

Colchicine, through its effect on microtubule stability, suppresses the formation of new blood vessels, limiting nutrient supply to the tumor.


Ursolic Acid and Artesunate Reduce Growth of Blood Vessel Lining Cells

Terpenoids such as ursolic acid and artesunate target signaling pathways linked to angiogenesis, including NF-κB and STAT3, reducing the proliferation of endothelial cells. By mitigating the expression of pro-angiogenic factors, these compounds contribute to vascular stabilization and improved tumor perfusion.

Additionally, crustal oligosaccharides, derived from natural sources, show potential in enhancing vascular normalization by reducing endothelial permeability and promoting blood vessel integrity.


Benefits of Integrating Natural Medicines into Cancer Treatments

Incorporating natural medicines into cancer treatment strategies offers multiple advantages. These agents not only complement conventional therapies but also reduce toxicity by promoting vascular normalization.

By stabilizing the tumor blood supply, they enhance the delivery of chemotherapeutic drugs, making treatments more effective. Furthermore, the use of natural compounds helps mitigate resistance mechanisms that often limit the efficacy of anti-angiogenic therapies.

As research progresses, the integration of natural medicines with existing oncological practices could significantly improve patient outcomes. By targeting the tumor vascular microenvironment, these therapies not only suppress tumor growth but also inhibit metastasis, offering a comprehensive approach to cancer management.

The continued exploration of these compounds holds promise for developing more sustainable and less toxic cancer therapies.

Reference:
  1. Natural medicines target tumor vascular microenvironment to inhibit tumor- (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2352304225001126?via%3Dihub)

Source-Eurekalert


