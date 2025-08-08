Vitamin D Nanoparticles Show Promise in Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatment

Aggrecan-targeting nanoparticles combined with existing treatments may delay rheumatoid arthritis onset and reduce flare severity.

Immunomodulatory Nanoparticles Enable Combination Therapies To Enhance Disease Prevention and Flare Control in Rheumatoid Arthritis

Specially designed nanoparticles carrying vitamin D3 and joint proteins could delay the onset of rheumatoid arthritis and reduce flare-ups when combined with existing treatments. #medindia #rheumatoidarthritis #nanoparticles’