Drugs for Rheumatoid Arthritis

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Rheumatoid Arthritis. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis

Abatacept

Abatacept is a synthetic protein, prescribed for adult with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis including patients who have not responded to DMARDs (disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs), and juvenile idiopathic arthritis. It blocks the activity of T-cells, which causes swelling and joint damage in people with arthritis condition.

Adalimumab

Adalimumab is a tumor necrosis factor alpha (TNF alpha) inhibitor, prescribed for rheumatoid arthritis, crohn's disease (digestive tract inflammation), psoriatic arthritis, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, ankylosing spondylitis (spine infammation), and juvenile idiopathic arthritis (joint inflammation in children). It blocks the effect of TNF and thereby reduces the inflammation and its consequences in the joints and intestine.

Anakinra

Anakinra is a recombinant human interleukin 1 antagonist, prescribed for reducing the pain and swelling associated with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis either alone or in combination with methotrexate to patients (18 years or older) who have had an absence of clinical improvement of symptoms or inadequate response in therapy with one or more disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs). It inhibits the binding of the interleukin 1 to its receptor. It is sometimes used for adult-onset still's disease, gout and pseudogout, juvenile arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, uveitis, and auto-inflammatory syndromes.

Auranofin

Auranofin is an antirheumatic agent, prescribed for rheumatoid arthritis. Auranofin reduces the effects of inflammatory process in the body.
Trade Names :
Goldar | Goldar (3mg) (3mg)

Certolizumab

Certolizumab is a therapeutic monoclonal antibody, prescribed for Crohn's disease and rheumatoid arthritis.

Choline Magnesium Trisalicylate

Choline Magnesium Trisalicylate is a a type of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, and acute shoulder pain.

Denosumab

Denosumab is a human monoclonal antibody, prescribed for osteoporosis, treatment induced bone loss, bone metastases, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple myeloma and giant cell tumor of bone.

Diclofenac

Diclofenac is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) prescribed to treat mild-to-moderate musculoskeletal pain. It helps to relieve:  Tenderness, stiffness, and inflammation due to osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis.  Musculoskeletal pain due to sprains, strains or other causes.  Migraine headache and other types of headache.  Painful menstrual cramps.  Pre and post-operative pain.  Pain due to kidney stones and gallstones. Diclofenac works by blocking the effects of the cyclo-oxygenase enzyme thereby reducing the synthesis of prostaglandins, which are responsible for causing pain and inflammation.
Trade Names :
Dicol Iv | Inac | Nac | Soludol | Naclo | Nac | Voveran | Inac Dt | Diclonac | Agile
More...

Diflunisal

Diflunisal is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug(NSAID), prescribed for rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis and mild to moderate pain. Diflunisal reduces the substances that cause pain and inflammation.

Famotidine and Ibuprofen

Famotidine and Ibuprofen contains histamine blocker and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for relieving the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis.

Fenoprofen

Fenoprofen is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agent, prescribed for pain and relief from rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis. Fenoprofen reduces the action of the hormones that cause pain and inflammation.

Flurbiprofen

Flurbiprofen is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agent (NSAIA), prescribed for pain, tenderness, swelling, and stiffness caused by osteoarthritis (arthritis caused by a breakdown of the lining of the joints) and rheumatoid arthritis (arthritis caused by swelling of the lining of the joints), inflammation of eye, dysmenorrhea. It prevents the production of irritant chemicals that cause pain, fever, and inflammation.
Trade Names :
Flurbired | Flubifen | Flurbired | Ofid | Proflur | Flubigat Eye | Flubichlor | Flubi Eye | Flurbin Eye | Cadiflur
More...

Golimumab

Golimumab is a tumor necrosis factor (TNF) blocker, prescribed for rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, moderate to severe ulcerative colitis either alone or with other medications.

Meclofenamate

Meclofenamate is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for dysmenorrhea, pain, tenderness, inflammation, swelling and stiffness caused by certain types of arthritis. Meclofenamate inhibits the hormones that cause inflammation and pain in the body.

Meloxicam

Meloxicam is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agent (NSAIA), prescribed for pain, swelling, and stiffness caused by breakdown of joints. It is also used in children 2 years of age and older for juvenile rheumatoid arthritis (a type of arthritis that affects children). It prevents the production of certain chemicals that cause pain and inflammation in the body.
Trade Names :
Meloflam (7.5 mg) | Melwin | Movacam (7.5mg) | Mexam | Artaz (7.5mg) | Rafree | Muvik (7.5mg) | Movac (7.5mg) | Mel -OD | M -Cam (7.5mg)
More...

Naproxen and Esomeprazole Magnesium

Naproxen and Esomeprazole Magnesium contains NSAID and a proton pump inhibitor (PPI), prescribed for rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, or ankylosing spondylitis.

Naproxen- Lansoprazole

Naproxen- Lansoprazole contains nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) and proton pump inhibitor, prescribed for osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis.

Oxaprozin

Oxaprozin is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, or juvenile arthritis.
Trade Names :
Macprox

Salsalate

Salsalate is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for pain and inflammation due to arthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

Sarilumab

Sarilumab is prescribed for the treatment of moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients who have not shown adequate response either to one or more disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs). Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disease in which the bodys immune system mistakenly attacks its own joints resulting in pain, swelling, and inflammation. Sarilumab is used alone or in combination with methotrexate or other DMARDs. It works by blocking the activity of interleukin-6, a cytokine substance that is responsible for causing inflammation.

Sulindac

Sulindac is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for pain, tenderness, swelling, stiffness caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis.

Tenoxicam

Tenoxicam is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agent (NSAIA), prescribed for pain and inflammation in muscles and joints.
Trade Names :
Tobitil | Novotil

Tocilizumab Injection

Tocilizumab Injection is an interleukin-6 (IL-6) receptor blocker, prescribed for rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis (SJIA) in 2 year old children either alone or with other medications.

Tofacitinib

Tofacitinib is an enzyme inhibitor, prescribed for rheumatoid arthritis (RA) either alone or with other medications.

Tolmetin

Tolmetin is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, prescribed for rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis or juvenile arthritis.

Triamcinolone Hexacetonide

Triamcinolone Hexacetonide is an anti-inflammatory (steroidal), prescribed as adjunctive therapy for acute gouty arthritis, acute and subacute bursitis, acute nonspecific tenosynovitis, epicondylitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and synovitis of osteoarthritis.
Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic inflammatory disease that causes pain, swelling, stiffness and loss of function in the joints.
About - Causes - Symptoms - Diagnosis - Treatment - Frequently Asked Questions - Glossary - References -


