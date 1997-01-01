Drugs for Rheumatoid Arthritis

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Rheumatoid Arthritis. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis

Abatacept Abatacept is a synthetic protein, prescribed for adult with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis including patients who have not responded to DMARDs (disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs), and juvenile idiopathic arthritis. It blocks the activity of T-cells, which causes swelling and joint damage in people with arthritis condition.

Aceclofenac Aceclofenac is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for fever, pain, ankylosing spondylitis and arthritis. It blocks the action of a substance in the body (cyclo-oxygenase), which may cause pain, swelling and inflammation. Trade Names : More...

Adalimumab Adalimumab is a tumor necrosis factor alpha (TNF alpha) inhibitor, prescribed for rheumatoid arthritis, crohn's disease (digestive tract inflammation), psoriatic arthritis, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, ankylosing spondylitis (spine infammation), and juvenile idiopathic arthritis (joint inflammation in children). It blocks the effect of TNF and thereby reduces the inflammation and its consequences in the joints and intestine.

Anakinra Anakinra is a recombinant human interleukin 1 antagonist, prescribed for reducing the pain and swelling associated with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis either alone or in combination with methotrexate to patients (18 years or older) who have had an absence of clinical improvement of symptoms or inadequate response in therapy with one or more disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs). It inhibits the binding of the interleukin 1 to its receptor. It is sometimes used for adult-onset still's disease, gout and pseudogout, juvenile arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, uveitis, and auto-inflammatory syndromes.

Auranofin Auranofin is an antirheumatic agent, prescribed for rheumatoid arthritis. Auranofin reduces the effects of inflammatory process in the body. Trade Names :

Celecoxib Celecoxib is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, prescribed for rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile arthritis, menstrual pain, and other pain. Trade Names : More...

Certolizumab Certolizumab is a therapeutic monoclonal antibody, prescribed for Crohn's disease and rheumatoid arthritis.

Choline Magnesium Trisalicylate Choline Magnesium Trisalicylate is a a type of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, and acute shoulder pain.

Cyclosporine Cyclosporine is an immunosuppressant, prescribed for prevention of organ rejection during transplantation. It is also used for psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and uveitis. Trade Names : More...

Denosumab Denosumab is a human monoclonal antibody, prescribed for osteoporosis, treatment induced bone loss, bone metastases, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple myeloma and giant cell tumor of bone.

Diflunisal Diflunisal is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug(NSAID), prescribed for rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis and mild to moderate pain. Diflunisal reduces the substances that cause pain and inflammation.

Etanercept Etanercept is a tumor-necrosis factor (TNF) blocker, prescribed for ankylosing spondylitis (type of joint pain that affects your back), juvenile arthritis (arthritis-related condition that develops in children), psoriasis, and rheumatoid (inflammation of the joints) and psoriatic arthritis. Trade Names :

Etoricoxib Etoricoxib is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis and gouty arthritis. Trade Names : More...

Famotidine and Ibuprofen Famotidine and Ibuprofen contains histamine blocker and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for relieving the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis.

Fenoprofen Fenoprofen is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agent, prescribed for pain and relief from rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis. Fenoprofen reduces the action of the hormones that cause pain and inflammation.

Flurbiprofen Flurbiprofen is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agent (NSAIA), prescribed for pain, tenderness, swelling, and stiffness caused by osteoarthritis (arthritis caused by a breakdown of the lining of the joints) and rheumatoid arthritis (arthritis caused by swelling of the lining of the joints), inflammation of eye, dysmenorrhea. It prevents the production of irritant chemicals that cause pain, fever, and inflammation. Trade Names : More...

Glucosamine Glucosamine is a nutritional supplement, used in the treatment of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. Trade Names : More...

Gold Sodium Thiomalate Gold Sodium Thiomalate is an antirheumatic agent, prescribed for rheumatoid arthritis.

Golimumab Golimumab is a tumor necrosis factor (TNF) blocker, prescribed for rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, moderate to severe ulcerative colitis either alone or with other medications.

Hydrocortisone Hydrocortisone is a corticosteroid, prescribed for severe allergies, arthritis, asthma, multiple sclerosis and skin conditions. Trade Names : More...

Hydroxychloroquine Hydroxychloroquine is an antimalarial agent, prescribed for malaria, rheumatoid arthritis, and lupus erythematous. Trade Names :

Ibuprofen Ibuprofen is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for mild to moderate pain, inflammation and fever. Ibuprofen decreases the hormones that cause pain and inflammation in the body. Trade Names : More...

Leflunomide Leflunomide is a pyrimidine synthesis inhibitor, prescribed for rheumatoid arthritis. The medication reduces joint damage and enhances physical activity. Trade Names : More...

Lornoxicam Lornoxicam is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for moderate to severe pain, osteoarthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis. Trade Names : More...

Meclofenamate Meclofenamate is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for dysmenorrhea, pain, tenderness, inflammation, swelling and stiffness caused by certain types of arthritis. Meclofenamate inhibits the hormones that cause inflammation and pain in the body.

Mefenamic Acid Mefenamic Acid is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for dysmenorrhea and other pain. It decreases inflammation and uterine contractions. Trade Names : More...

Meloxicam Meloxicam is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agent (NSAIA), prescribed for pain, swelling, and stiffness caused by breakdown of joints. It is also used in children 2 years of age and older for juvenile rheumatoid arthritis (a type of arthritis that affects children). It prevents the production of certain chemicals that cause pain and inflammation in the body. Trade Names : More...

Nabumetone Nabumetone is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory agent(NSAIA), used to treat pain and inflammation associated with muscle, bone and joint disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis. Trade Names :

Naproxen and Esomeprazole Magnesium Naproxen and Esomeprazole Magnesium contains NSAID and a proton pump inhibitor (PPI), prescribed for rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, or ankylosing spondylitis.

Naproxen- Lansoprazole Naproxen- Lansoprazole contains nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) and proton pump inhibitor, prescribed for osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis.

Nimesulide Nimesulide is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, prescribed for painful inflammatory conditions, back pain, dysmenorrhea, postoperative pain, osteoarthritis, and fever. Trade Names : More...

Oxaprozin Oxaprozin is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, or juvenile arthritis. Trade Names :

Piroxicam Piroxicam is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, prescribed to relieve the symptoms of rheumatoid and osteoarthritis, painful menstruation, postoperative pain. It also acts as a pain killer. Trade Names : More...

Rituximab Rituximab is a monoclol antibody, prescribed for certain types of cancer such as lymphomas, leukemias, transplant rejection and some autoimmune disorders. Trade Names :

Salsalate Salsalate is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for pain and inflammation due to arthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

Sarilumab Sarilumab is prescribed for the treatment of moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients who have not shown adequate response either to one or more disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs). Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disease in which the bodys immune system mistakenly attacks its own joints resulting in pain, swelling, and inflammation. Sarilumab is used alone or in combination with methotrexate or other DMARDs. It works by blocking the activity of interleukin-6, a cytokine substance that is responsible for causing inflammation.

Sulindac Sulindac is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for pain, tenderness, swelling, stiffness caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis.

Tenoxicam Tenoxicam is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agent (NSAIA), prescribed for pain and inflammation in muscles and joints. Trade Names :

Tocilizumab Injection Tocilizumab Injection is an interleukin-6 (IL-6) receptor blocker, prescribed for rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis (SJIA) in 2 year old children either alone or with other medications.

Tofacitinib Tofacitinib is an enzyme inhibitor, prescribed for rheumatoid arthritis (RA) either alone or with other medications.

Tolmetin Tolmetin is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, prescribed for rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis or juvenile arthritis.

Triamcinolone Triamcinolone is a corticosteroid, prescribed for arthritis, skin, blood, kidney, eye, thyroid and intestinal disorders, severe allergies and asthma. Trade Names : More...

Triamcinolone Hexacetonide Triamcinolone Hexacetonide is an anti-inflammatory (steroidal), prescribed as adjunctive therapy for acute gouty arthritis, acute and subacute bursitis, acute nonspecific tenosynovitis, epicondylitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and synovitis of osteoarthritis.