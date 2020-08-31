by Samhita Vitta on  August 31, 2020 at 2:17 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Vitamin D Has No Effect for Asthma Attacks in Children
Vitamin D supplements do not prevent severe asthma attacks in at-risk children, according to the first clinical trial to test this relationship.

These results were published in JAMA.

Empowering Better Health

"The reason that's important is there are colleagues around this country and worldwide who are testing vitamin D levels for kids with asthma and giving them vitamin D," said study lead author Juan C. Celedón, M.D., Dr.P.H., chief of pediatric pulmonary medicine at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.


"As a system, it costs a lot of money to run all these tests and give the supplements. We've shown no benefit for children with moderately low vitamin D levels."

For three years, the Vitamin-D-Kids Asthma (VDKA) Study followed nearly 200 children ages 6 to 16 across seven different U.S. hospital systems. All had at least one asthma attack during the year before the study began.

Half of the participants were randomized to receive 4,000 IU of vitamin D per day, and the other half got placebo pills. No one involved in the study knew which type of pill each participant was getting.

All of the children had vitamin D levels low enough that supplements should have an effect -- if vitamin D truly is beneficial for reducing severe asthma attacks -- but the study excluded children with severe vitamin D deficiency because it would be unethical to withhold it in those cases.

Compared to placebo, vitamin D did not reduce the number of asthma attacks participants experienced or their reliance on inhaled steroids.

That's different from what was seen in the past with observational studies in Costa Rica, the U.S. and Canada, and Puerto Rico, where children with naturally low vitamin D levels seemed to have worse asthma.

"With observational studies, you never know -- is vitamin D causing asthma to be worse or do kids with worse asthma end up having lower vitamin D?" said Celedón, who also holds the Niels K. Jerne chair of Pediatrics at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.

Even with the rigor of the present study's design, Celedón acknowledges that he can't draw conclusions about whether very low vitamin D levels contribute to asthma attacks, but he argues that those children would be supplemented either way because of known effects on bone health.



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Fat Deposition in Lungs of Obese People May Up Asthma Risk
Fat accumulation in the walls of the lungs occurs in obese individuals. This can change the structure of the airways, thereby increasing the risk of asthma. However, this could be prevented by maintaining a healthy body weight.
READ MORE
New Treatment for Asthma and Inflammatory Lung Disease
Activation of a protein that helps control blood glucose levels, plays a vital role in treating asthma and inflammatory lung disease.
READ MORE
World Asthma Day
World Asthma Day is observed on the first Tuesday of May annually across the world. This year 2020, the day is celebrated on 5th May. It aims to educate the general public and create awareness about asthma and to support persons with asthma and ...
READ MORE
Plant-based Diet can Ward Off Asthma
Want to get rid of asthma naturally? Eating a plant-based diet every day can help prevent and manage asthma symptoms. On the other hand, eating more dairy products and foods high in saturated fat can raise asthma risk.
READ MORE
Asthma
It''s a lung condition characterized by inflammation of the bronchi and constriction of the airways that result in coughing, wheezing or breathlessness. Allergy and other airway irritants can trigger it
READ MORE
Calcium and Vitamin Supplements
Calcium and vitamin supplements are taken to provide the body with the ''required'' nutrients. Calcium is a mineral found in many foods. Vitamins are very important nutrients for the body.
READ MORE
Childhood Asthma
Childhood asthma is a condition that affects airways in children and interferes with their daily activities including play, sports, school and sleep.
READ MORE
Rickets
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about Rickets
READ MORE
Vitamin B-12
Vitamin B-12 is also known as cobalamine or cyanocobalamine, owing to the presence of the metal, cobalt. Cyanocobalamine is used in most supplements because it is readily converted to active forms of vitamin B-12 in the body.
READ MORE
Vitamin B6
Vitamins play an equally important part in the synthesis of neurotransmitters. Neurotransmitters in the brain also help maintain good mood while keeping one''s mental faculties sharp
READ MORE
Vitamin B9
Vital info about vitamin B9, its molecular structure, dietary sources, beneficial aspects, symptoms of deficiency and toxicity, supplementation tips and related research news are discussed in detail
READ MORE
Vitamin C / Ascorbic acid
Vital info about vitamin C, its molecular structure, dietary sources, beneficial aspects, symptoms of deficiency and toxicity, supplementation tips and related research news are discussed in detail
READ MORE
Vitamin Supplements
Easy to understand info & tips with diagrams about vitamin supplements like vitamin C, B6, B9 & B12. Latest research news on each vitamin's benefits and drawbacks for better consumer understanding.
READ MORE
Vitamin-F
Essential fatty acids - omega 3 and omega 6 are sometimes referred to as Vitamin F. The body is not capable of manufacturing essential fatty acids and so they have to be derived only from food.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

More News on:

Calcium and Vitamin SupplementsChildhood AsthmaAsthmaRicketsVitamin SupplementsVitamin C / Ascorbic acidVitamin B6Vitamin B9Vitamin B-12Vitamin-F