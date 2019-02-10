medindia

Vitamin C Linked to Better Survival Rates After Sepsis

by Colleen Fleiss on  October 2, 2019 at 8:52 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Sepsis and septic lung injury patients who are treated with vitamin C infusions have a better chance of survival and recover more quickly, revealed research led by Virginia Commonwealth University and published in the October issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association.
Vitamin C Linked to Better Survival Rates After Sepsis
Vitamin C Linked to Better Survival Rates After Sepsis

Sepsis, a bodywide inflammation in response to infection, is a leading cause of death in U.S. hospitals, with up to 300,000 deaths reported each year, according to the National Institute of General Medical Sciences.

Show Full Article


"This therapy could potentially transform the way we care for sepsis patients. We may have found a lifesaving therapy," said first author Alpha A. "Berry" Fowler III, M.D., a professor in the Division of Pulmonary Disease and Critical Care Medicine in the Department of Internal Medicine at the VCU School of Medicine. "While further research is needed, the results from our preliminary study are encouraging."

Designed to study the effect of vitamin C on organ failure, a common complication of sepsis that often leads to death, the CITRIS-ALI trial showed that patients receiving intravenous vitamin C spent significantly fewer days in the intensive care unit and in the hospital overall.

"We conducted this phase II, proof-of-concept trial to explore if vitamin C is a more effective therapy for organ failure than the current standard of care for sepsis," Fowler said. "We did not find evidence that vitamin C improves sepsis-related organ failure in this particular trial, but it significantly reduced how long patients were hospitalized."

On average, the vitamin C group spent three fewer days in the ICU (seven days compared to 10) at day 28 and a week less in the hospital overall (15 days versus 22) by day 60 than the placebo group.

Sepsis is a major contributor to disability, death and health care costs in the U.S. and worldwide. Patients with sepsis accounted for $23.7 billion in U.S. hospital costs in 2013 alone, according to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality.

"Taking care of a septic patient in the ICU costs tens of thousands of dollars each day," Fowler said. "Improving clinical outcomes for sepsis means significant cost savings for the U.S. health care industry."

A $3.2 million National Institutes of Health grant funded the clinical trial that involved 167 patients across seven enrollment sites, including the Cleveland Clinic, the Medical College of Wisconsin, the University of Kentucky and Emory University. It was the first randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled multicenter trial related to vitamin C and its potential impact on sepsis and acute respiratory distress syndrome, a lung disease often associated with sepsis worldwide. The study was conducted from September 2014 to November 2017.

"Imagine two fully loaded 747s crashing every day -- that's how many people die of sepsis every year in this country," Fowler said. "The CITRIS-ALI trial could form the basis for a larger, more definitive trial."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Recommended Reading

Neutropenic Sepsis

Neutropenic sepsis is a potentially life threatening condition when a patient with low neutrophil counts develops an infection that spirals out of control if not treated urgently and is usually seen in cancer patients on chemotherapy.

Test Your Knowledge on Sepsis

Sepsis or septicemia occurs when the body responds in an exaggerated manner to infection resulting in bloodstream infection with severe tissue damage and multiple organ failure and death if not managed promptly. Take this quiz to test your knowledge ...

Vitamin C / Ascorbic acid

Vital info about vitamin C, its molecular structure, dietary sources, beneficial aspects, symptoms of deficiency and toxicity, supplementation tips and related research news are discussed in detail

Vitamin C Helps ICU Patients Recover Faster

Administering about 4 grams of vitamin C to critically ill patients may increase their plasma vitamin C levels and reduce their length of stay in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Calcium and Vitamin Supplements

Calcium and vitamin supplements are taken to provide the body with the ''required'' nutrients. Calcium is a mineral found in many foods. Vitamins are very important nutrients for the body.

Septicemia

Septicemia or sepsis is a serious illness wherein a patient develops symptoms due to presence of microbes or their toxins in the blood. Septicemia or sepsis is caused by bacteria, viruses and fungi.

The Fruit in News  Guava

Anti-oxidant property of guava has recently been found be the highest amongst commonly consumed Indian fruits. Get rid of free radicals present in the body with guava.

Undetected Nutrient Deficiencies: The Cause of Ill Health

Micronutrient and antioxidant deficiencies are most common and go unnoticed. They are the root cause of most lifestyle related diseases.

Vitamin B-12

Vitamin B-12 is also known as cobalamine or cyanocobalamine, owing to the presence of the metal, cobalt. Cyanocobalamine is used in most supplements because it is readily converted to active forms of vitamin B-12 in the body.

Vitamin B6

Vitamins play an equally important part in the synthesis of neurotransmitters. Neurotransmitters in the brain also help maintain good mood while keeping one''s mental faculties sharp

Vitamin B9

Vital info about vitamin B9, its molecular structure, dietary sources, beneficial aspects, symptoms of deficiency and toxicity, supplementation tips and related research news are discussed in detail

Vitamin Supplements

Easy to understand info & tips with diagrams about vitamin supplements like vitamin C, B6, B9 & B12. Latest research news on each vitamin's benefits and drawbacks for better consumer understanding.

Vitamin-F

Essential fatty acids - omega 3 and omega 6 are sometimes referred to as Vitamin F. The body is not capable of manufacturing essential fatty acids and so they have to be derived only from food.

More News on:

Calcium and Vitamin SupplementsVitamin SupplementsVitamin C / Ascorbic acidVitamin B6Vitamin B9Vitamin B-12Vitamin-FSepticemiaThe Fruit in News  GuavaUndetected Nutrient Deficiencies: the Cause of Ill Health

What's New on Medindia

Meniere's Disease

New Hope for Patients With Metastatic Prostate Cancer

Menstrual Periods
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive