medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Hospital News

Vitamin C Helps ICU Patients Recover Faster

by Hannah Joy on  March 28, 2019 at 12:53 PM Hospital News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Increasing the intake of vitamin C can reduce the length of stay in the intensive care unit (ICU) for critically ill patients, reveals a new study.
Vitamin C Helps ICU Patients Recover Faster
Vitamin C Helps ICU Patients Recover Faster

The biochemistry of vitamin C is complex. For example, it is involved in the synthesis of norepinephrine and vasopressin, both of which influence the cardiovascular system, and carnitine, which is involved in energy metabolism. Through its epigenetic effects, vitamin C may influence hundreds of genes.

In controlled trials, vitamin C has lowered blood pressure, decreased the incidence of atrial fibrillation, decreased bronchoconstriction, decreased pain, decreased glucose levels in patients with type 2 diabetes, and it has shortened the duration of colds.

Very low vitamin C plasma levels are not uncommon in hospitals. Furthermore, vitamin C metabolism is changed in many conditions that involve physiological stress, such as infections, surgery, traumas, and burns, in which case vitamin C levels can decline dramatically.

Although., 0.1 grams per day of vitamin C can maintain a normal plasma level in healthy persons, much higher doses, up to 4 grams per day, are needed for critically ill patients to increase their plasma vitamin C levels to the range of normal healthy people. Therefore, high vitamin C doses may be needed to compensate for the increased metabolism in critically ill patients. Given that vitamin C has shown diverse effects on medical conditions, and the accumulated evidence for low vitamin C levels and increased metabolism of vitamin C in critically ill patients, vitamin C might influence practical outcomes such as the length of ICU stay, without any restrictions on the specific medical conditions that cause the stay in the ICU.

Dr. Harri Hemilä from the University of Helsinki, Finland, and Dr. Elizabeth Chalker from the University of Sydney, Australia, carried out a systematic review of vitamin C for ICU patients. They identified 18 relevant controlled trials, and 12 of them were included in the meta-analysis on the length of stay.

On average, vitamin C administration shortened ICU stay by 7.8 percent. In six trials, orally administered vitamin C with an average dose of 2 grams per day reduced the length of ICU stay on average by 8.6 percent.

According to Hemilä and Chalker, "Vitamin C is a safe, low-cost essential nutrient. Given the consistent evidence from the trials published so far, vitamin C might be administered to ICU patients, although further studies are needed to find out optimal protocols for its administration. A few common cold studies have indicated that there may be a linear dose response for vitamin C on common cold duration for up to 6 and 8 grams per day. Evidently the dose response for doses higher than 2 grams per day should also be investigated for ICU patients."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Recommended Reading

Vitamin C / Ascorbic acid

Vital info about vitamin C, its molecular structure, dietary sources, beneficial aspects, symptoms of deficiency and toxicity, supplementation tips and related research news are discussed in detail

Effects of Indian Gooseberry on Health and Disease

Indian gooseberry has health benefits which come primarily from its rich array of antioxidants like tannins and pectins, rather than the much talked vitamin C.

Vitamin C Infusion Improves Efficacy of Cancer Treatment

Higher doses of vitamin C can be used as a potential strategy to improve outcomes of standard cancer treatments.

Vitamin C may Help Lower the Risk of Post-Operative Atrial Fibrillation

Heart patients are likely to suffer from atrial fibrillation or irregular heart beat. Administration of vitamin C can decrease the risk of atrial fibrillation.

Calcium and Vitamin Supplements

Calcium and vitamin supplements are taken to provide the body with the ''required'' nutrients. Calcium is a mineral found in many foods. Vitamins are very important nutrients for the body.

The Fruit in News  Guava

Anti-oxidant property of guava has recently been found be the highest amongst commonly consumed Indian fruits. Get rid of free radicals present in the body with guava.

The Lesser Known Fruits with High Nutrition Value

Some fruits that are less known to the common man today have hundred times more vitamin C, carotenoids, and antioxidants as compared with those in the well known fruits. These underutilized fruits are highly inexpensive too.

Undetected Nutrient Deficiencies: The Cause of Ill Health

Micronutrient and antioxidant deficiencies are most common and go unnoticed. They are the root cause of most lifestyle related diseases.

Vitamin B-12

Vitamin B-12 is also known as cobalamine or cyanocobalamine, owing to the presence of the metal, cobalt. Cyanocobalamine is used in most supplements because it is readily converted to active forms of vitamin B-12 in the body.

Vitamin B6

Vitamins play an equally important part in the synthesis of neurotransmitters. Neurotransmitters in the brain also help maintain good mood while keeping one''s mental faculties sharp

Vitamin B9

Vital info about vitamin B9, its molecular structure, dietary sources, beneficial aspects, symptoms of deficiency and toxicity, supplementation tips and related research news are discussed in detail

Vitamin Supplements

Easy to understand info & tips with diagrams about vitamin supplements like vitamin C, B6, B9 & B12. Latest research news on each vitamin's benefits and drawbacks for better consumer understanding.

Vitamin-F

Essential fatty acids - omega 3 and omega 6 are sometimes referred to as Vitamin F. The body is not capable of manufacturing essential fatty acids and so they have to be derived only from food.

More News on:

Calcium and Vitamin Supplements Vitamin Supplements Vitamin C / Ascorbic acid Vitamin B6 Vitamin B9 Vitamin B-12 Vitamin-F The Fruit in News  Guava Undetected Nutrient Deficiencies: the Cause of Ill Health The Lesser Known Fruits with High Nutrition Value 

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Steps to a Perfect Self-Diagnosis

Pick The Right Cheese

Bursitis Shoulder
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive